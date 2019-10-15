LG today announced that it will let G8 ThinQ owners in South Korea "preview" the upcoming Android 10 soon. While the Android 10 'preview program' for G8 ThinQ will launch later this month, owners of the LG V50 ThinQ will have to wait until next month for the Android 10 'preview program'.

Customers who wish to be part of the Android 10 preview program will be able to apply using the 'Quick Help' app on their G8 ThinQ. The update will then be rolled out to users via the over-the-air (OTA) route. LG plans to release the "formal OS upgrade" this year, although it may take longer for the stable Android 10 update to begin rolling out in markets outside South Korea.

The Android 10 upgrade for LG smartphones will add several new features such as 'Full Gesture Navigation'. In addition to the core Android 10 goodies, the company is working on updating its own custom user-interface. LG's updated UX layer will feature menu tabs, a simpler card type menu, 'pop-up window' on a small screen, and more.

Since LG wants to win back the trust of its customers through swift and regular software upgrades, the company says it plans to roll out major updates to its mid-range Q and X series smartphones as well "within the year."

