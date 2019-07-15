According to well-known analyst Guo Minghao, Huawei is on track to sell 260 million phones in 2019. That would see the Chinese tech giant exceed the original projection of 250 million units for the year.

In spite of being placed on the U.S. Entity List back in May and being cut off from Android and other American businesses, you can't keep Huawei down. Even before the recent reprieve from the U.S. Commerce Department, Huawei was still estimated to push 230 million units by the end of the year.

One reason Huawei was able to sustain such high sales is due to its market share increase in its home country of China. Sales of its low-end and midrange phones have also begun to regain traction in overseas markets.

Now, thanks to the most recent agreement between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Huawei is set to exceed its own sales projections for 2019. According to Guo Minghao, Huawei should have its GMS certification from Google restored by the end of July.

It's expected that after Huawei's Google certification, sales will bounce back in Europe and overseas markets. That's why Huawei will be approaching sales with a more aggressive sales strategy hoping to end the year strong. Huawei has also raised its forecast for shipments in the second half of the year.

If Huawei is able to hit the estimated 260 million units for 2019, it would put them that much closer to its goal of unseating Samsung as the top-selling smartphone manufacturer. In 2018, Samsung shipped a total of 294 million units after disappointing sales. The S10 has been selling well for Samsung, so Huawei might not be able to narrow the gap as much as it was hoping.

