American Express keeps bringing new features and benefits to its credit card lineup. Recently, the company has rolled out new perks for its American Express Green Card as well as a limited-time offer with Away Luggage. Rachel Stocks, executive vice president of Global Premium Products & Benefits, details the reason for the reimagining of the iconic card:
"The Green Card (Amex Green Card) was introduced 50 years ago, to meet consumer needs as the travel industry took off. Today, we are reimagining this iconic Card to once again meet the evolving needs of our Card Members and reward the areas they care about and regularly spend in - travel, transit and dining."
New cardholders can now earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $2,000 on purchases with your new Card in your first 3 months. This massive points bonus is also now paired with a limited-time offer with Away luggage. For the first three months of ownership, cardholders can receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away. This offer runs until January 15, 2020.
These welcome bonuses transition into other great perks like a $100 credit towards a CLEAR® membership, the biometric ID system being rolled out at airports around the world. You also get $100 in credit towards the LoungeBuddy network to get lounge access at a number of airports as well.
The physical card has even gotten a reboot. It is now made primarily with reclaimed plastic collected from beaches, islands and coastal communities from American Express's partnership with Parley for the Oceans. Amex has really redone almost everything here, and its latest welcome offer is a great bonus on top of an already impressive card.
