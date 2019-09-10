Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

Now through October 23, 2019, you can earn a 100,000 point welcome bonus valued at $900 with the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card . That's 25,000 more points than the previous sign up offer. Additionally, get 0% APR for the first 6 months, after which the regular rate will vary between 17.74% - 26.74%. To get the full 100K bonus points, be sure to spend at least $5,000 within the first three months of account opening.

This card allows you to earn 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels . Additionally, earn 4x points at U.S. restaurants and gas stations . Every card account anniversary, you'll receive 1 Free Night Award , and you have the opportunity to earn an additional Free Night Award when you charge $60K to your card in a calendar year. Night Awards cover redemption levels up to 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points at participating hotels.

The card does come with a $125 annual fee, but this is pretty reasonable for a higher end card. Don't forget you will also start out at Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status with your card. If you spend $35,000, you will then get bumped up to Gold.

100,000 bonus points can go a long way to earning you free nights. You can really stretch your points if you redeem at Category 1 hotels, which include brands like Courtyard and Fairfield. These average 7,500 points per night, which means that your welcome bonus alone could cover more than a dozen nights. Otherwise, if you'd like to go for a higher end experience, consider two nights at a luxurious Category 6 hotel like the Ritz-Carlton Bali.

