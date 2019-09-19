American Express is targeting some customers with a new offer that is giving new subscribers to the service a $10 statement credit, bringing the price for the first year down from $49.99 to $39.99. American Express details the offer below:

Get a one-time $10 statement credit by using your enrolled Card to make a single purchase of $49 or more online at plus.espn.com and via the ESPN mobile app for purchase of an ESPN+ yearly subscription plan by 12/7/2019.

The offer is available as long as you sign up for the service by December 7, 2019 through Amex Offers, so you have quite some time to take advantage of the deal. ESPN+ allows you to stream live sports, watch ESPN+ orginal shows, get access to the entire 30 for 30 library, see exclusive UFC content, read premium articles, and more. All of the content is in HD and available to stream or download for offline access.

We were able to confirm the offer may be available for cardholders of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Platinum Card® from American Express, but it is sure to be available for others as well. Make sure to go to Amex Offers on the American Express website or through the Amex app to see if you and your card is eligible!

ESPN+ is available through the browser and across a host of devices like TVs, computers, tablets, and phones.