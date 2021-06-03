For 2021's "The Prime Day Show" , the immersive virtual concert will see Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi performing sets from around the world in an unforgettable event that will be free to stream globally on Prime Video for just 30 days beginning June 17. The show will be broken into three acts, giving each of the musical guests just under 30 minutes to perform their sets.

This year's "Prime Day Show" will truly be unlike any that have come before it. In previous years, the Prime Day virtual concert has seen some of the biggest names in music take the stage to perform their greatest hits, including stars like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Demi Lovato, exclusively on Prime Video. Now, for the first time ever, the Prime Day Show will be available to all Amazon customers to stream — with or without a Prime membership.

The "Prime Day Show" will be available to stream not just on Prime Video but also via Twitch and IMDb TV. Unlike the previous "Prime Day Show" events we've seen, this year's concert will be free to watch even if you're not a Prime member. However, now's the perfect time to join if you're still holding out. Amazon announced just yesterday that this year's Prime Day will be held on June 21 and 22, meaning you can start a free 30-day trial now to unlock access to all the excellent deals and Prime member-exclusive offers we'll be seeing this month. We've already seen one enticing deal that can score Prime members $10 for free.

In celebration of the event, Billie Eilish will be debuting a line of merchandise exclusively on Amazon on the same day as the concert premieres. Fans can visit Amazon.com/BillieEilish beginning June 17 to shop the new collection of clothing, posters, accessories, and more.

Meanwhile, Amazon Music subscribers and Prime members can start streaming the official Prime Day Show playlist today and play tracks from the featured performers at this year's show by asking "Alexa, play the Prime Day Show playlist" using a compatible Echo device.