We see Amazon Kindle deals periodically throughout the year, usually to coincide with holiday sales or special events like Amazon Prime Day. Those sales tend to focus on Amazon's lower-end e-readers, like the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite, and rarely do we see significant savings on the flagship Kindle Oasis.

That's what makes today's Kindle Oasis sale at Woot well worth checking out. For one day only, you can score the last-generation Oasis from just $149.99. That's the lowest we've ever seen it go making it a great pickup ahead of the holidays.

Read on Amazon Kindle Oasis Get your hands on the 2nd-gen Kindle Oasis at its best price ever. With 8GB or 32GB capacity, you'll have room for thousands of books, magazines, and more. It's backlit and IPX8 water-resistant so you can read everywhere. From $150 See at Woot

The Kindle Oasis on sale today isn't the newest model that Amazon recently released, though it is still offered in brand new condition with a 1-year warranty unlike a lot of Woot deals. With prices from $149.99, you're saving up to $100. Though the 2019 version features a new color adjustable front light, the rest of the specs remained pretty much unchanged so you can save by going for the previous-gen model on sale.

As Amazon's premium reading tablet, the Oasis provides the best resolution among any other Kindle device at 300ppi. It's even waterproof with an IPX8 rating, meaning you can read it at the beach, when sitting by the pool, or even when taking a bath without having to worry too much about water damage.

What's more, it has a glare-free screen, so you can use it anywhere without casting harmful reflections into your face. The screen is pushed to one side making it easier for you to hold the device in one hand. Arm tired? Flip it around and use the other hand for a while. If your eyes need a rest, you can also simply pair your favorite Bluetooth headphones to the device and listen to your book using Audible.

Shipping at Woot is free if you login with an Amazon Prime account, while otherwise there's a $6 shipping fee per order. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping and Prime-exclusive discounts at Amazon.

If you need some more reading material, Amazon is offering two months of Kindle Unlimited for free right now which means you could benefit from millions of available titles on your new Kindle immediately.