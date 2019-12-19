Last-minute holiday shopping on Amazon is the best. It's easy to discover new gift ideas and have them shipped quickly to your home. Most of the time you're saving quite a bit by shopping online rather than in a brick-and-mortar store, too. You just have to keep in mind Amazon's holiday shipping deadlines. It's a lot less risky with a Prime membership, but if you're still not a Prime member, today is the final day you can order something and receive it by December 24 when using Amazon's free standard shipping.

When you're shopping on Amazon, it's also important to keep an eye out for when an item will ship before you place your order. This can give an indication of whether your item will make it to you on time before you go through any troubles with it, as there are some items that currently have shipping delays. If an item isn't shipping today, it likely won't make it to your home by December 24 if you're using Amazon's free standard shipping speed with orders totaling $25 or more.

With a Prime membership, you have free two-day shipping on thousands of items at Amazon. That means you could hold off on shopping until as late as Sunday, December 22 if you still are unsure of what to buy. Of course, Amazon now also offers free one-day shipping with Prime for select products and even same-day delivery for others. Those shipping options can also be affected depending on where you're located.

For those who are still stuck on what to buy for a friend or family member, head over to Thrifter for tons of great gift ideas that are all on sale, from video game consoles and laptops to smart home products, toys, gift cards, and more. If you don't pick something out today, you can still receive your order in time by starting a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. You'll gain access to Amazon's faster shipping speeds for free, and you'll get to check out Prime Video, too.