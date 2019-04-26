If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you've undoubtedly enjoyed the benefits of free two-day shipping, and it's most likely the reason you even subscribe. Well, the good news is Amazon is looking to make shipping even better by cutting shipping time in half for Prime subscribers.

At the recent 2019 first-quarter earnings call, Amazon announced it is looking to make one-day shipments the default for Prime subscribers. At the moment, one-day and same-day shipping are available options for Prime customers, but it often requires a purchase of over $35.

With one-day shipping becoming the default for Prime subscribers, that means it won't require a minimum purchase or cost anything additional. Although, we all know how Prime subscriptions continue to increase in price from time to time.

While Amazon has begun work on this by expanding the number of zip codes eligible for one-day shipping, chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky made it clear that "it will take us a significant amount of time to achieve."

He also stated, Amazon has been working hard in the past quarter with its shipping partners in order to make one-day Prime shipping the standard for Prime subscribers, and we will hear more about it in the second quarter. For now, the transition to one-day Prime shipping is beginning in North America but it is expected to expand globally in the future.

In addition, Amazon also expanded its Key by Amazon program to include garage delivery this week for Prime members. Allowing you to give access to delivery people to enter and place your shipments in your garage to keep them safe from porch pirates.