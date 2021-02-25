Amazon is rolling out a new app to the Google TV and Android TV platforms from today. It's an update to the Amazon Music app, the first one it has received in years. Today's update, as per The Verge, brings support for the new Google TV interface. It also expands regional availability to non-U.S. regions. It's not clear what other changes will be accompanying this release.

When this app rolls out, it'll be another music option for Google's plaform, joining expected offerings like YouTube Music and third-party ones like Spotify and Tidal.

The app will offer the same subscription options as other Amazon Music apps. You can read our guide on the differences between Amazon's various streaming options here. As for free users, you'll have access to ad-supported tunes, as per usual.

The new Chromecast with Google TV is one of the best Google experiences, albeit with some caveats. Some have reported odd crashes happening here and there, and our long term review even notes this, saying:

As for whether or not I'd still recommend others go out and buy the Chromecast with Google TV, I'm pretty torn. On the one hand, the Google TV software is a seriously excellent way to simplify the way you stream things in a world where new services are launching every other day. And, at just $50, the value proposition continues to be nothing short of amazing. At the same time, I don't know if I'd tell my parents to get this as their next streamer if I know they'll need to unplug it and plug it back in every few days when something decides to glitch out — though Google has pushed out a fresh system update to start addressing the issues with random crashes and improving 4K60 support

You can download the Amazon Music app in the U.S., UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, German, France, Italy, Spain, India, and Australia.