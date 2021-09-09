September is typically a busy month for Amazon when the company releases scores of new Alexa devices, including smart speakers, as well as home security and home entertainment products. This week, the company kept up this fall tradition by unveiling several new additions to its Fire TV lineup, including first-party Fire TV Omni and Fire TV 4-Series, a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and several partner Fire TV Edition sets.

The biggest announcements here are the new Amazon-built TV sets. The Fire TV Omni Series offers 4K UHD, Dolby Digital Plus, and hands-free Alexa controls starting at $410. The Omni Series is available in 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch models and will soon support TikTok video playback in the U.S. and Canada.

The Fire TV 4-Series also delivers 4K UHD video, along with HDR10 and HLG, at a more accessible price point, starting at $370. There are 43, 50, and 55-inch versions available, and each comes with the new Alexa Voice Remote.

Until now, Amazon has relied on its OEM partners to produce Fire TV Edition televisions, which were branded by the partner but featured Amazon's Fire TV experience baked in. The company announced that this program would indeed live on with new 4K, UHD Fire TV devices from Pioneer, and hands-free Alexa-controlled Fire TVs from Toshiba.

It's been about a year since Amazon added new devices to its Fire TV Stick lineup with the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite, and over two years since the original Fire TV Stick 4K debuted, so it's no surprise that the company decided it was time to refresh that popular streaming stick with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max isn't drastically different from its siblings, though it does offer the new and improved Alexa Voice Remote. It also delivers 40% more power and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, promising a much smoother streaming experience.

All of the Amazon-built devices are available for pre-order at Amazon and Best Buy and will begin shipping in October. Along with these devices, the Pioneer and Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV built-in will be available from both Amazon and Best Buy. Beginning September 9th, the 50-inch Fire TV Omni and 4-Series will be available at a $110 discount at a limited introductory price.