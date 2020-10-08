What you need to know
- The popular Roku Channel is now available on all Amazon Fire TV streaming devices in the U.S.
- Fire TV customers will be able to access more than 100,000 free, ad-supported movies and shows.
- Users can ask Alexa to "open The Roku Channel" through their voice remotes.
Today Roku, the popular streaming device company, announced that it is bringing its popular Roku Channel to all Amazon Fire TV streaming devices for U.S. customers. The Roku Channel has been a staple on Roku's platform since 2017, offering its nearly 43 million users access to over 100,000 TV shows and movies, 115 live channels, and kids and family entertainment.
Roku, of course, makes its own line of TVs, sticks, and other streaming devices based on its proprietary Roku OS. The simple interface is beloved by millions of customers, and its inexpensive devices are some of the most popular on the market today.
Amazon's Fire TV products are also beloved for their affordable prices and user-friendly interface, and the two companies are both competitors and partners in the smart device streaming space. Roku customers can already interact with Alexa on their TVs and through the Roku Alexa Skill, and now Amazon Fire TV customers will be able to ask Alexa to "open the Roku Channel" to take advantage of even more free content.
Amazon has also added more free content and services on its platform over the past year, which has been well-received by its customers during the tough economic and social times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unclear if, or when, The Roku Channel will be made available on Amazon Fire TV devices worldwide.
Lite is just right
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
No frills
Amazon's newest HDMI dongle is its cheapest Fire TV stick ever. At $30, the Fire TV Stick Lite dispenses with the additional TV controls of its mainline counterpart, but it still gets the job done.
