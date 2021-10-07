Amazon's latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Best from NVIDIA NVIDIA Shield TV It took Amazon three years, but the Fire TV Stick 4K Max provides many of the upgrades we have been waiting for compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K. $55 at Amazon Pros Amazon's best Fire TV Stick ever

Includes Wi-Fi 6 support

Updated Voice Remote provides more controls than previously

Plugs right into your TV set

Supports HDMI ARC output Cons Limited to Amazon Alexa for smart home controls

No expandable storage If you want the best Android TV streaming device with the benefit of a compact form-factor, it doesn't get much better than the NVIDIA Shield TV. $150 at Amazon Pros Android TV and Google Assistant integration

Can be used with Amazon Alexa

Expandable storage (via microSD)

AI Upscaling is great

The best Android TV experience Cons Almost 3x more expensive

Not ideal if you don't want to run cables

Amazon's introduction of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max shows a new contender for the best streaming devices is on the block. NVIDIA's Shield TV has held the top spot pretty much ever since it was released, so how do these two streaming sticks stack up?

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. NVIDIA Shield TV: A lot to consider

Before we get to the elephant in the room, let's check out how the Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. NVIDIA Shield TV 4K stack up from a hardware perspective. Notably, both are small and compact, with Amazon's option plugging directly into your TV, while the Shield TV was designed to be placed out of the run. But the Shield TV still requires you to run a cable from your television to the tube and then plug it in. This may not be the best way to handle things if you're looking to cut down on the cables coming from your TV.

Under the hood, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is powered by MediaTek's MT8696 and 2GB of RAM, which Amazon claims is 40% faster compared to the "normal" Fire TV Stick 4K from 2018. The upgrade in speed is a big deal considering how old its predecessor is, but it's definitely the upgrade that was expected. On the other hand, the Shield TV uses NVIDIA's Tegra X1+ paired with 3GB of RAM and a 256-core GPU.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max NVIDIA Shield TV 4K Processor MediaTek MT8696 NVIDIA Tegra X1+ Operating System Android TV Android TV Storage 8GB 8GB External storage No Yes Voice remote included Yes Yes 4K resolution Yes Yes HDR10 Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Dolby Vision Yes Yes Voice Control Amazon Alexa Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa AI Upscaling No Yes Price $55 $150

Both of these streaming sticks are equipped with 8GB of storage and support 4K HDR10 resolution, along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the Shield TV gains a point for providing some pretty great AI Upscaling, turning that old 1080p or lower video into something enjoyable on the best 4K TVs.

Amazon and NVIDIA also include voice-activated remotes with either model, with Alexa handling the heavy-lifting for the TV Stick. NVIDIA's Shield TV is rather interesting as it's powered by Google Assistant out of the box, but you can install and use Amazon Alexa instead, giving the Shield TV the upper hand.

Jumping back to storage, the Shield TV has one more trick up its sleeve that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can't match up with: expandability. As we mentioned, 8GB of storage is the default on both of these streaming devices. However, there is no way for you to plug in an external hard drive to expand the Fire TV Stick 4K Max storage. With the Shield TV, you have the option of grabbing one of the best microSD cards, thanks to the onboard slot. So you can quickly turn that 8GB into much more, while being able to also use it as a home theater system with the movies and shows you've downloaded and collected over the years.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs. NVIDIA Shield TV: Addressing the elephant

Up to this point, it would appear as though the Shield TV is the clear-cut winner. Even with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max being the newer streaming device of the two, it just misses out on some of the most important features. However, there's one enormous point that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has in its favor, that the Shield TV simply can't match. Price.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup is extremely popular as it provides a way to stream your favorite content without breaking the bank. And even though the 4K Max is the most expensive TV Stick available, it comes in at just $55. Comparatively, when it's not on sale, the NVIDIA Shield TV starts at $150.

The Shield TV is arguably the more powerful device of the two and includes expandable storage, Android TV over Fire TV, and Google Assistant integration. But if we had to pick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is "good enough" to save yourself some cash and use that towards a couple of family movie nights.

Best for Alexa Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Enjoy the best Amazon Fire TV experience to-date The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max may have an obnoxiously long name, but it's an incredible streaming device with more than enough features to entice anyone. From the faster processor and better graphics to the updated TV interface and included Voice Remote, the 4K Max is great for pretty much anyone. $55 at Amazon

$55 at Best Buy

More versatile NVIDIA Shield TV Arguably more powerful, and definitely more versatile, but at a cost The NVIDIA Shield TV is a pretty incredible streaming device in its own right, as it's the best Android TV box that you can get today. It features expandable storage, can be used with Assistant or Alexa, and includes a wonderful voice remote. But all of those added features come with an expensive price tag. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Best Buy

$150 at Walmart