In the battle for the best streaming devices, it's hard to compete with Amazon's vast lineup of options. From the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite to the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, there's something in Amazon's arsenal for everyone. And just as we expected, the company is slashing prices of the best Amazon Fire TV Stick devices, just in time for Black Friday.

This latest batch of deals comes to three out of the four main Fire TV Stick options, with the Lite coming in at just $18, while you could upgrade to the "regular" version for just $20. But arguably, the best option that we've found so far comes via the Fire TV Stick 4K, which you can have for just $25, a savings of 50%.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Despite being limited to Full HD resolution, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect streaming device to throw on the TV in the kitchen, bedroom, or garage. $18 at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick The "regular" Fire TV Stick may miss out on 4K video playback, but it makes up for the lack of resolution by offering much better performance compared to its predecessor. $20 at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Until recently, the Fire TV Stick 4K was the best Amazon Fire TV Stick that you could buy, and even though it's been dethroned, this is still a wonderful option for anyone. $25 at Amazon

All of these options are pretty great as-is, but the Fire TV Stick 4K offers the best value when you look at the whole package. This streaming device offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, without taking up any room on your mantle as it just plugs into the back of your TV set. From there, you'll be able to download pretty much any of the best video streaming services, giving you access to more than 1 million movies and shows.

What makes these streaming devices even more useful and impressive is the included Alexa Voice Remote, which makes it easy to control your smart home or ask Alexa to set a timer for the popcorn. Plus, you can even go so far as to pair your Amazon Echo speakers to the Fire TV and enjoy a better audio experience than what you would get just coming from your TV set.