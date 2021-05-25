DC's Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Amazon to end anti-competitive practices that have raised prices for consumers and stifled innovation and choice across the platform.

Karl Racine alleges in a press release that Amazon's fixes online retail prices through contract provisions and policies to third-party sellers. The press release said that these provinces and policies are considered the "most favored nation," which prevents third-party sellers from offering the same products at lower prices on other platforms, including their own.

By putting this policy into practice, third-party sellers have to incorporate high fees, "as much as 40% of the total product price," into the price charged to customers on Amazon but also on other platforms that third-party sellers sell on.

"As a result, these agreements impose an artificially high price floor across the online retail marketplace and allow Amazon to build and maintain monopoly power in violation of the District of Columbia's Antitrust Act," the release said.

Racine said in the release that Amazon had used its dominant market power to win and not allow third-party sellers to succeed.

"It maximizes its profits at the expense of third-party sellers and consumers while harming competition, stifling innovation, and illegally tilting the playing field in its favor," he said. "We filed this antitrust lawsuit to put an end to Amazon's illegal control of prices across the online retail market. We need a fair online marketplace that expands options available to District residents and promotes competition, innovation, and choice."

Amazon currently controls 50 - 70% of online market sales. Many of those sales happen during the company's Prime Day Event, a two-day event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals. The company, along with Google, Facebook, and Apple have all been under antitrust scrutiny for more than a year.

The U.S. Justice Department sued Google in late 2020, alleging violations of antitrust law. Facebook was sued by the Federal Trade Commission and a group of states.