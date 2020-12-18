What you need to know
- Amazon is upgrading Alexa's video calling capabilities in the U.S.
- Alexa now supports group video calling on Echo devices.
- Amazon has also added call-captioning for Echo Show devices, adding dynamic subtitles for users who are hearing impaired.
With Zoom and Google both making video calling easier just in time for the holiday season, Amazon's also working on improving its video calling support. The primary way you're meant to be using video calling on Amazon devices is through third-party services like Zoom. if you want to reach out to a wide variety of people who don't necessarily all have Alexa-enabled devices or supported Echo devices, this should be your first choice.
Accordingly, Amazon has improved that, saying:
Starting today in the U.S., we're launching a series of new calling features to help families and friends connect for holiday celebrations and beyond. With a few easy steps, you'll be able to say, "Alexa, call my family" or "Alexa, join my Zoom meeting" to join your family for a remote holiday get together, or catch up with friends for a virtual happy hour.
Specifically, it's rolling out four feature improvements line-wide. First, Alexa can now carry out group video calls if you have a compatible set of Echo devices like the Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Show. If you bought a whole set of Echo devices for your family over the Black Friday shopping weekend, they'll now come in handy. You can name groups with the Alexa app, and once you've done this, simply saying "Alexa, call [group name]" is enough to start a video call with up to seven people.
Amazon has also brought video calling to more devices. Kids Edition Fire tablets now have Alexa powered video calls to approved contacts, and the Echo Show 8 now supports Zoom and Amazon CHime.
Finally, with call captioning, similar to live caption on Pixel phones, Alexa can now caption your phone calls if you're using an Echo device with a screen. It only works with one on one calls in the U.S., but it'll likely expand in the coming months.
All these features are rolling out from today in the U.S.
Best Amazon Echo Show Overall
Echo Show 8
The Goldilocks zone
The Echo Show 8 comes in a more natural size that's easier to place than the Echo Show (2nd Gen).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Massive Galaxy S21 Ultra leak reveals everything about the phone
The first press renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have appeared online, along with the phone's full specs sheet.
How do you manage spam calls?
If there's one thing we can all universally agree on, it's that spam calls are the worst. Given all of the apps/services that are now available for dealing with them, we want to know how you manage your spam calls.
Android phone updates aren't the source of anxiety they used to be
For years, Android updates have been a source of anxiety for some users. Things have shifted in recent years to where some Android manufacturers are getting better about updates, including Samsung. Whether it's due to Apple's influence is anyone's guess, but I'm not complaining.
Amazon Echo accessories to make Alexa even better
No matter which Amazon Echo devices you own, there are plenty of helpful accessories to enhance your Alexa experience. Here are some of our favorites to compliment your Echo, whichever generation you have.