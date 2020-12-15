What you need to know
- Amazfit has introduced two new affordable smartwatches.
- Both the new GTS 2e and GTR 2e watches feature AMOLED screens, six sports modes, and blood oxygen monitoring.
- They have been priced at just 799 yuan ($122) in China.
Huami's unveiled the successors to its popular Amazfit GTR and Amazfit GTS smartwatches earlier this year. The company's Amazfit brand has now launched more affordable variants of two of its best Android smartwatches, called the GTS 2e and GTR 2e. Unlike the GTR 2 and GTS 2, however, the GTR 2e and GTS 2e lack Wi-Fi connectivity.
Like the Amazfit GTR 2, the new Amazfit GTR 2e sports a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen with two buttons on the right side. The Amazfit GTS 2e, on the other hand, has a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with just a single button on the right. Both smartwatches come with six workout modes, heart-rate tracking, 5 ATM water resistance, NFC support, sleep monitoring, and a blood oxygen sensor.
When it comes to battery life, the Amazfit GTS 2e, with its 246mAh cell, is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The GTR 2e, on the other hand, has a larger 471mAh cell and is claimed to provide up to 24 days of battery life.
The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e smartwatches have been priced at just 799 yuan ($122) in China. While there's no word on global availability yet, they will likely make their way to markets outside China early next year.
Amazfit GTR 2
Huami's Amazfit GTR 2 is a stylish and affordable smartwatch that offers a wide range of health tracking features and comes with a sharp AMOLED display. It also boasts long-lasting battery life and an offline voice assistant.
