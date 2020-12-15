Huami's unveiled the successors to its popular Amazfit GTR and Amazfit GTS smartwatches earlier this year. The company's Amazfit brand has now launched more affordable variants of two of its best Android smartwatches, called the GTS 2e and GTR 2e. Unlike the GTR 2 and GTS 2, however, the GTR 2e and GTS 2e lack Wi-Fi connectivity.

Like the Amazfit GTR 2, the new Amazfit GTR 2e sports a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen with two buttons on the right side. The Amazfit GTS 2e, on the other hand, has a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with just a single button on the right. Both smartwatches come with six workout modes, heart-rate tracking, 5 ATM water resistance, NFC support, sleep monitoring, and a blood oxygen sensor.