Amazfit GTS 2 vs. GTR 2 How similar are they?

When you start comparing two great Android smartwatches, like the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2, one of the first things you want to determine is how alike they are. They might look entirely different on the outside, but these two wearables were cut from the same cloth in more ways than one.

Aside from their designs and battery life, the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 might as well be the same watch. Choosing between these two will come down to what design you prefer and if you want the longest battery life possible. They're even the same price! It's simply a matter of choosing your favorite.

Amazfit GTS 2 vs. GTR 2 Two smartwatches, tons of features

There are tons of similar features across the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 smartwatches. Both models offer AMOLED displays, aluminum alloy cases, and interchangeable bands. They're both great fitness trackers. You'll have the company's newest heart-rate sensor, which offers 24/7 monitoring, abnormal heart rate alerts, and heart rate zones. The new sensor also supports blood oxygen monitoring.

Both the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 offer onboard GPS, so you can leave your phone behind when you head out for a jog and still track your route on your watch. Speaking of exercise, you'll have a total of 90 sport modes that you can track. The watches also offer automatic workout recognition for six exercises, including treadmill, walking, outdoor running, outdoor cycling, pool swimming, and elliptical.

Amazfit GTS 2 Amazfit GTR 2 Dimensions 42.8 x 35.6 x 9.7mm 46.4 x 46.4 x 10.7mm Display 1.65" AMOLED, 348 x 442 1.39" AMOLED, 454 x 454 Band colors Midnight Black, Urban Grey, Desert Gold Obsidian Black Sensors Heart rate, acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor Heart rate, acceleration sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor Battery 7 days 14 days Waterproofing 5 ATM 5 ATM Music storage ✔️ ❌ Mic & speaker ✔️ ❌ Voice assistant ✔️ ❌ Blood oxygen monitoring ✔️ ❌

Another impressive feat is that both of these watches offer a solid set of smartwatch features. For example, you'll have another reason to leave your phone behind with onboard music storage. You'll have 3GB of storage space, which amounts to around 300 to 600 songs depending on the file. The bad news is that you won't have third-party streaming apps such as Spotify, so you'll have to manually load the songs you want onto your watch.

Huami says that an upcoming update will enable Amazon Alexa on these watches soon.

Both watches are equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker, which pair well with the offline voice assistant that allows you to interact with your device without being connected to the internet. Huami says that an upcoming update will enable Amazon Alexa on these watches soon. The mic/speaker also lets you take Bluetooth calls when your phone is connected.

The Zepp app (formerly Amazfit) that accompanies these watches can be a bit clunky at times. The menu navigation could be easier, especially when it comes to simple things such as Bluetooth settings and app notifications. Neither of them offers the third-party app support that you'll find on bigger names, like Samsung and Apple. With that said, if you're happy with the features and the price, it's not a bad deal.

We should note that the company also offers both the Amazfit GTS 2 and the GTS 2 Mini. The Mini version isn't that much smaller in size, but it does lack music storage and a mic/speaker. It's more affordable than the GTS 2, so if you don't mind giving these up, it might be worth the extra savings.

Amazfit GTS 2 vs. GTR 2 A few minor differences

If you're puzzled by the fact that there are hardly any differences between these two Amazfit smartwatches, you're not alone. Aside from the obviously opposite designs, you'll have one week of battery life on the Amazfit GTS 2 instead of the two weeks you get on the Amazfit GTR 2. The display area is also a bit smaller on the GTR 2, but it offers a higher resolution than the GTS 2.

Other than that, the Amazfit GTR only comes in one color — Obsidian Black. If you like variety, you'll have more options with the Amazfit GTS 2, which comes in Midnight Black, Urban Grey, and Desert Gold. One other small detail is that the Amazfit GTS 2 is compatible with 20mm interchangeable band while the GTR 2 uses 22mm bands.

Amazfit GTS 2 vs. GTR 2 Which should you buy?

When it comes down to it, there are a few key questions to ask yourself when deciding between the Amazfit GTS and GTR 2. First, do you prefer a rectangular or a circular display? If this isn't a deciding factor for you, then the next question is if you'd prefer a compact, lightweight design.

Fitness fans will appreciate the slim and sleek feel of the Amazfit GTS 2. Unfortunately, there is one compromise when choosing the GTS 2, which is one week of battery life rather than two. That's still impressive for a watch that offers an AMOLED display, heart-rate monitoring, GPS, activity/sleep tracking, music storage, and more.

On that note, if you want all of these features along with two full weeks of battery life, the Amazfit GTR 2 might be a better choice for you. It only comes in one color, but if you're partial to the circular display and traditional design, you might not be too bothered by that. There aren't any other distinctions to make, especially because they're the same price.

Go with the Amazfit GTS 2 if you need a lighter watch and you want a color other than black. Go with the Amazfit GTR 2 if you want a more traditional-looking watch and don't mind the extra weight. Last but not least, the GTR 2 offers a solid two weeks of battery life. Both are excellent options, but you'll have to determine if any of these small details are of great importance to you.

