Some people can take their dogs with them everywhere, but for everyone else, there's the Furbo Dog Camera , which is nearly down 50% off its regular price. It's a Wi-Fi connected camera that records and streams video in 1080p HD and night vision with two-way audio that can send alerts to your phone if your doggo starts barking or jumps up onto the couch even though you've told them 100 times no dogs on the couch.

The holiday season is often the busiest time of the year. Whether you're hitting up the mall after work to do some Christmas shopping or out visiting with friends and family, it's important not to forget about your furry friends waiting for you at home — especially if you're worried about them going snooping under the tree for tasty presents.

The Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera lets you check in on your pet when you're not home, and even reward them for being such a good boy (or girl). The camera connects to your home Wi-Fi network allowing for remote control via an app on your phone, letting you hear and speak to your dog, and toss them a treat with the press of a button.

Not only is it a great camera for keeping tabs on your dog, but it also lets you play fetch with your pup with its built-in treat tosser. That's one easy way to make sure that your dog stays in the same room as the camera. Furbo works with Alexa, so if you've got an Amazon Echo speaker set up in your home, you can ask Alexa to toss out a treat every hour throughout the day as you're leaving home.

There are honestly so many cool features built into this product that I could go on and on. First off, it could potentially save your dog or home if a house fire or break-in occurs when you're not there, but your dog can raise the alarm through the Furbo. That's a worst-case scenario, of course. Still, the Furbo does cute things, too, like automatically snap selfies if your dog whenever they're looking directly into the camera, and it'll also create Doggie Diaries, 60-second clips of all the highlights of your day that you can save to your camera roll.

At this price, you could buy one for yourself and another to gift to a friend. Just be sure to stock up on some healthy dog treats while you're at it!

