You're going to need to gather several items and powerups in order to effectively explore Genshin Impact's magical land of Teyvat. There are characters that need to acquired and then once you have them, you'll need to level them up so you can take on all of the bosses and Hurlichurl camps you come across. To help you out, we've gathered all of Genshin Impact codes that give you free in-game items. And don't worry. We'll explain how to redeem codes as well.
How to redeem a code from the Genshin Impact website
- Go to Genshin Impact's official website.
Click Redeem Code.
- Click on the Server box.
The game will ask your for your Username and Password. Enter your information
- Select Log In.
Now select the Server drop down menu again.
- Choose the Country you live in.
Your character name should have filled into the next box automatically. If it didn't, select Character Name and enter the information.
- Enter the code into the Redemption Code field.
Select Redeem.
Redeemable codes
Here are all of the codes that you can use right now to get in-game goodies.
30 Primogems, 5x Adventure EXP
- US: GENSHIN1006A
- ASIA: GENSHIN1006S
- EU: GENSHIN1006U
Expired codes
Unfortunately, these codes have already expired, so you cannot redeem the rewards that they would have given.
60 Primogems, 10000 Mora
US: GENSHIN0928N ASIA: GENSHIN0928E EU: GENSHIN10928A
Genshin Impact codes
There will likely be more codes as time goes on. We'll keep an eye out and will update this guide if we learn about any more that miHoYo releases. Until then, enjoy Genshin Impact!
The best cheap Android phones you can buy in 2020, ranked
Want to save as much money as possible when getting an Android phone? We've done the research to show you which inexpensive phone to buy.
Literally everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here, and with exciting upgrades in just about every area compared to the S10, it stands to be one of the best phones of the year. Whether you want to learn more about its design, specs, or price, here's absolutely everything you need to know.
Nest Audio review: The best smart speaker for most people
Google's newest smart speaker doesn't break any molds, but it's also one of the best $100 speakers you can buy.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.