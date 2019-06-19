Dauntless, a new co-op monster hunting title on PlayStation 4, has a ton of different armor sets to chase as you attempt to kill Behemoths for their loot. If you're looking to get your hands on the different types of armor in the game, I've got you covered with a list that covers every set in Dauntless, how to get it, and what the armor offers players.

Slay the beasts Dauntless Hunt, forge, craft, and do it all again Dauntless is an engaging and addictive co-op monster hunting game that features thrilling combat and the ability to personalize builds with crafting. Free at PlayStation

Simple, but useful: Neutral Armors

Neutral Armors are sets of armor that have no elemental strengths or weaknesses. This means that they're a solid choice for every fight in the game, but you'll want to aim to use more specialized elemental sets of armor as you progress further up the difficulty curve. Even so, if you end up in a situation where you don't have the right type of armor to counter a Behemoth's element, one of the Neutral Armors can come in handy. Recruit's Armor: The basic suit of armor every new player gets for free. It has a lower damage resistance than the other armors in the game (80 instead of 100) and doesn't have any perk bonuses or cell slots, so it's pretty bad at any level of play above the beginning of the game.

Gnasher Armor: This armor set can be crafted by collecting enough materials from slain Gnasher Behemoths. It boosts your max health and prevents Behemoths from inflicting the Wounded status on you, and it also has two Defensive cell slots and two Power cell slots. Overall, a fantastic set of defensive neutral armor.

Shrike Armor: The Shrike Armor can be crafted by collecting materials from slain Shrike Behemoths. It significantly increases the effectiveness of your dodging and has three slots for Mobility cells and one slot for a Technique cell, which overall means that it's a great set of armor to wear if you're planning on being agile.

Quillshot Armor: This armor can be crafted by collecting enough materials from slain Quillshot Behemoths. It ramps up the damage you do to Wounded Behemoth body parts and comes with three Technique cell slots and one Defense cell slot. These bonuses allow you to specialize in punishing Wounded body parts, and the Technique cell slots give you the ability to change up how some of your moves work in creative ways. Things are heating up: Blaze Armors

Blaze Armors are fire-imbued sets of armor that strongly resist Blaze elemental attacks, but are very weak against Frost attacks. They prevent you from being set on fire. Charrogg Armor: This armor can be crafted by collecting materials from slain Charrogg Behemoths. It hugely boosts your damage output when your health is low, so it may be a good idea to try and get hit with this armor on for a bit so you can become an offensive powerhouse. It comes with two Utility cell slots, a Defensive cell slot, and a Power cell slot, which allows you to buff your character in all respects moderately.

Embermane Armor: This armor can be crafted by collecting materials from slain Embermane Behemoths. It largely buffs your attack speed between dodges, and it comes with two Mobility cell slots, a Defense cell slot, and a Technique cell slot. This combination gives you the ability to buff your agility further, while also slightly improving your defensive capabilities.

Hellion Armor: The Hellion Armor is a powerful armor set that can be obtained by using materials from slain Hellion Behemoths in crafting. It gives you a special ability to increase your attack and movement speed slightly with each hit you do, which is amazing for aggressive players. It also comes with two Power cell slots and two Technique cell slots, giving you a chance to buff both your character's offensive power as well as their versatility. Ice, ice, baby: Frost Armors

Frost Armors are ice-powered suits of armor that are incredibly resistant to Frost attacks, but are very vulnerable to Blaze ones. They prevent you from being slowed down or frozen in place by Frost Behemoths. Skraev Armor: This armor can be made by using materials collected from slain Skraev Behemoths in crafting. It boosts your damage dealt whenever you're low on stamina, so it's a good idea to try and stay in a "middle ground" where you don't tire yourself out from making too many moves, but you're never standing around looking for something to do, either. The fact this armor comes with three Mobility cell slots and one Utility cell slot means that you'll have the agility to always be active in the battle.

Pangar Armor: The Pangar Armor set can be crafted by using materials gathered from slain Pangar Behemoths, and it's one of the best armor sets in the game for Hammer users. This is because it hugely increases your Stagger damage, and since the Hammer is a blunt weapon that already does high Stagger damage, this one-two combo of Stagger firepower is usually going to be enough to knock Behemoths down. It's also got two cell slots for Power and two for Defense, which gives you a good mix of offensive and defense buff opportunities.

Boreus Armor: This rare armor set can be crafted from materials that drop from slain Boreus Behemoths. It both increases your damage when your health is low and increases your defense when it's low, too, which is a fantastic combination. It also comes with one Utility, Power, Defense, and Technique cell slot, which offers you a great jack-of-all-trades suite of small buffs. Green, lean, and mean: Terra Armors

Terra Armors are sets of armor that are enchanted with the power of nature. They strongly resist Terra-based attacks, but are very weak to Shock attacks. Skarn Armor: The Skarn Armor can be crafted by collecting materials from slain Skarn Behemoths. Essentially, it's the closest thing there is to a "tank set" in Dauntless, as it allows you to share any shield that you get from abilities with a chosen ally. In addition, it also comes with four Defense cell slots, which means you can maximize your defensive capabilities and ensure that you can shrug off several blows.

Kharabak Armor: This armor set can be made by crafting it with parts gained from slain Kharabak Behemoths. It significantly increases your stamina regeneration, and it also comes with two Mobility cell slots, a Power cell slot, and a Technique cell slot, which overall allows you to moderately increase your agility while also buffing your offense and adaptability slightly.

Koshai Armor: This set of armor is great for people who like counter-attacking, as it buffs damage you deal right after dodging Behemoth attacks. It gives you two Utility cell slots, a Technique cell slot, and a Power cell slot; these strongly increase your overall versatility while also buffing your offense slightly. It's also cool for making deer cosplay. Lightning in your veins: Shock Armors

Shock Armors are sets of armor that are energized with electric power. They strongly resist Shock attacks, but are very weak to Terra ones. They prevent the player from being paralyzed or stunned by Shock effects. Drask Armor: Drask Armor can be crafted by collecting and using materials found on the corpses of slain Drask Behemoths. With it, your attacks will charge up your Lantern, which is used to activate active effects in battle that can be helpful to yourself and your teammates. It also comes with two Power and Utility cell slots, so it's an all-around excellent suit of armor if you're an offensive player (or if you want to look like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle).

Nayzaga Armor: This is one of the harder sets of armor to obtain, as the Nayzaga is a difficult Behemoth to kill and get parts from. Overall, it's a team support type of armor as it significantly increases your teammate revival speed. It also comes with two Defense cell slots and two Utility cell slots, which will give you an opportunity to choose buffs that improve the survivability of yourself and your team.

Stormclaw Armor: The Stormclaw Armor is an offensive-oriented suit of armor that you get by crafting with materials from slain Stormclaw Behemoths. It significantly buffs how quickly your weapon meter charges and gives you the power to unleash devastating special attacks. In addition, it comes with three Mobility cell slots and one Technique cell slot, which means that you'll be able to stay agile nearly all the time during battle. Shine bright like a diamond: Radiant Armors

Radiant Armors are sets of armor that are imbued with the power of light. They are extremely resistant to Radiant attacks, but very weak to Umbral attacks. Rezakiri Armor: This set of dragonfly cosplay armor can be crafted with parts collected from slain Rezakiri Behemoths. It can increase the attack speed of your whole team when you use your Lantern, and it also comes with a well-rounded cell slot suite: two Technique, one Utility, and one Mobility, giving you a great range of versatility as well as a small buff to your movement.

Valomyr Armor: The Valomyr Armor is a well-rounded suit of armor that can be created from the parts of slain Valomyr Behemoths. It slowly regenerates your healing flasks during missions, which can potentially end up saving your life. In addition, it also will occasionally reduce damage more than usual, and the armor has two Power cell slots, a Defense cell slot, and a Utility cell slot, which gives you a solid buff to attack and some minor buffs to your defense and support capabilities. Maximum edge: Umbral Armors

Umbral Armors are a type of armor that's infused with the energy of darkness and shadows. It's very resistant to Umbral attacks, but is extremely weak to Radiant attacks. Riftwalker Armor: This set of armor can be crafted by using materials that came from the corpses of slain Riftwalker Behemoths. It shares the ability to buff the team's attack speed when using lanterns with the Rezakiri Armor. However, it has different cell slots. The Riftwalker armor has two Mobility and Utility cell slots, which means that it moderately buffs both movement and your supportive abilities.

Shroud Armor: Arguably the hardest (and coolest) armor to earn in the game, the Shroud Armor can only be obtained by crafting it with materials collected from killed Shroud Behemoths. The Shroud is the hardest Behemoth to kill in Dauntless, so you won't be getting this armor until you're at a high level. It heavily reduces damage taken when your health is low, moderately speeds up the time it takes for you to revive teammates, and also has a chance to reduce more damage than it usually does as well. Lastly, it comes with two Power and Utility cell slots, giving you a nice balanced increase to both attack power and supportive capabilities. Your thoughts What do you think of all of the different armor sets in Dauntless? Which one is your favorite? Which one do you think is the ugliest? Let me know, and make sure to check out my guide to the different weapon types of Dauntless.

Slay the beasts Dauntless Hunt, forge, craft, and do it all again Dauntless is an engaging and addictive co-op monster hunting game that features thrilling combat and the ability to personalize builds with crafting. Free at PlayStation