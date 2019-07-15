AirTV — think of it as hardware dedicated to all things Sling TV — today announced a curious new box. AirPlay TV Mini is another Android TV-based device that puts Sling TV at the forefront, complete with a big ol' Sling TV button on the remote control. It's a sort of combination streaming box/dongle thing, simple enough in design.

It's the third product in the AirTV lineup, and it's a bit weird in that regard. It's less expensive than the old AirTV Player — a sort of Fisher Price-looking thing that also tosses an OTA tuner into the mix. And it's decidedly different than the dual-tuner AirTV box (we reviewed it last year) in that it lacks tuners, though it's the same price.

And confusing things just a bit more is that if you get the Mini and opt to pay for three months of Sling TV up front, they'll throw in a TV tuner and antenna for free.

The upside? It's a mere $79. So there's that.

The other thing AirTV has going for it is that it lives hand-in-hand with Sling TV. (That big, giant button isn't just there to be pretty.) If you hook up an OTA antenna your local channels will live right inside the Sling TV guide. If you're not a Slinger (yes, that's what they call themselves) — or just want to use Sling on any other piece of hardware — that's still an option, too.