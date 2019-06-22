Daniel Bader checks in from Turkey to speak with Andrew Martonik about an odd tweet from Niantic about Android updates. Additionally, Huawei is making some promises that may prove difficult for them to make good on. They also talk about Samsung Galaxy Fit and the Withings Move.

Things are getting 'interesting' at Google — They are canceling future tablet hardware. But on the bright side (hopefully), they are offering RCS messaging without the carrier in the middle.

