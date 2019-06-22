Daniel Bader checks in from Turkey to speak with Andrew Martonik about an odd tweet from Niantic about Android updates. Additionally, Huawei is making some promises that may prove difficult for them to make good on. They also talk about Samsung Galaxy Fit and the Withings Move.
Things are getting 'interesting' at Google — They are canceling future tablet hardware. But on the bright side (hopefully), they are offering RCS messaging without the carrier in the middle.
Show Notes and Links:
- Niantic just proved that Android updates have a major discoverability problem
- Huawei promises to update 17 smartphones to Android Q despite impending Google ban
- Samsung Galaxy Fit review: Daily activity tracking with no hassle
- Withings Move review: Respect the simplicity
- Google's reportedly canceled its future tablets, now focusing on laptops
- Google will now directly offer RCS features instead of waiting on carriers
- Google is offering RCS messaging without the carrier in the middle. What does that mean for me?
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
