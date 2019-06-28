ActionDash, by Action Launcher developer Chris Lacy, is Digital Wellbeing for the rest of us who don't have a Android Pie device with it. Since it first debuted back in January, it's been steadily improving, and with today's 3.0 update, it gains many of the features Digital Wellbeing is slated to receive this fall — like Focus mode. App time limits, a new persistent notification feature, and a hex black dark theme are among the other improvements included with the update.

The new persistent notification feature — a beta feature called Usage Assistant — allows you to pull down your notification shade and get an ongoing peek of your screen-on time so far and how long you've used the current app today, something that I will begin using to shame myself about my Twitter and Reddit usage immediately.