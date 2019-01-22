During the BETT show over in London, Acer announced two new Chromebooks launching this April that are focused directly on the education market. They are the Acer Chromebook 512 and Chromebook Spin 512.

As you might expect being designed for use in the classroom, both Chromebooks feature a MIL-STD 810G military standard to ensure their durability for years of use to come. Acer designed the keyboard so that it's difficult to tamper with while also being easy to fix in case anything does go wrong.