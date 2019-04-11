Acer today held an event where it unveiled a ton of new products it plans to release in 2019, including new gaming PCs, Chromebooks, displays and AR accessories.

Among the new products Acer unveiled were its main Acer line, its ConceptD line, Predator line and NITRO line. In total, it unveiled 22 products. Some of those products are geared towards students such as the Acer Chromebook 715, while the Predator CG437P UHD monitor is a gamer's dream.

Each of the notebooks and PCs come with various configurable specs. The Chromebook comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i30813OU processor up to a Intel Pentium Gold 4417U processor. Memory goes up to 16GB and storage caps out at 128GB.

For something more robust like the Nitro notebooks, the laptops get 9th or 8th gen Intel Core processors, 32GB of memory and up 2TB of storage.

The Chromebooks in particular are big bet for Acer as it puts more emphasis on its enterprise customers with new designs and features that increase the functionality of its affordable laptops.

Acer didn't get into specifics about release dates, but each will vary depending on the products. Acer also did not mention any details regarding pricing.

Here's an overview of all the products announced:

Creator PCs