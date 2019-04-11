Acer today held an event where it unveiled a ton of new products it plans to release in 2019, including new gaming PCs, Chromebooks, displays and AR accessories.
Among the new products Acer unveiled were its main Acer line, its ConceptD line, Predator line and NITRO line. In total, it unveiled 22 products. Some of those products are geared towards students such as the Acer Chromebook 715, while the Predator CG437P UHD monitor is a gamer's dream.
Each of the notebooks and PCs come with various configurable specs. The Chromebook comes with an 8th gen Intel Core i30813OU processor up to a Intel Pentium Gold 4417U processor. Memory goes up to 16GB and storage caps out at 128GB.
For something more robust like the Nitro notebooks, the laptops get 9th or 8th gen Intel Core processors, 32GB of memory and up 2TB of storage.
The Chromebooks in particular are big bet for Acer as it puts more emphasis on its enterprise customers with new designs and features that increase the functionality of its affordable laptops.
Acer didn't get into specifics about release dates, but each will vary depending on the products. Acer also did not mention any details regarding pricing.
Here's an overview of all the products announced:
Creator PCs
Acer ConceptD
This new brand of high-end Windows 10 desktops, notebooks, and monitors are optimized for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators. Timeless design language, silenced processing, and extremely color-accurate displays distinguish these creator PCs and monitors.
Gaming Notebooks
Predator Helios 700 and Predator Helios 300 Gaming Notebooks
The all-new Helios 700 includes a unique HyperDrift keyboard that slides forward, allowing increased airflow directly through the top of the notebook, enabling gamers to push the powerful components to their highest potential. The redesigned Predator Helios 300 includes a sleek modern look and is powered by either up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design, or the latest GeForce GTX GPUs, yet still retains its budget-friendly price tag. - Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 Gaming Notebooks: The new Nitro 7 laptop is for casual gamers looking to boost their gaming performance as they connect with friends online. In addition, Acer updated the Nitro 5 series with the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, a new display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a low-latency response time of only 3ms.
Notebooks
Chromebook 715/714
These new enterprise-class Chromebooks are designed to empower cloud workers with military-grade durable aluminum designs, fingerprint readers and Citrix-certification. Also, the Chromebook 715 is the first with a dedicated numeric keypad.
Aspire Series
The Aspire series of notebooks meet a wide range of consumers' needs. The Aspire 7 is ideal for prosumers who to maximize their capabilities with high-end specs; the Aspire 5 delivers solid mainstream computing, and the Aspire 3 lets customers get the most from their budget.
TravelMate P6 Series Notebooks
Ideal for frequent business travelers, these notebooks are ultra-thin at just 0.6 inches and lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. Up to 20 hours of battery life supports long, transcontinental flights or two full days of meetings on a single charge.
Spin 3
The new convertible Spin 3 adds more of the latest technology including NVIDIA GeForce MX230 GPU, more storage options and up to 12 hours of battery life.
Gaming Desktop, Display and Gadgets
Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop
Features up to a 9th Gen Intel Core™ i9-9900K processor with the Z390 chipset, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 GPUs, Dragon 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and an even more compact footprint.
Predator CG437K P Gaming Display
Designed for hardcore PC and console gaming enthusiasts looking for ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160), this new 43-inch LFGD (large format gaming display) 4K monitor features a fast 144Hz refresh rate for incredibly smooth and tear-free imagery and VESA-certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification for better contrast and color accuracy.
Predator Gaming Gadgets
The line of gaming accessories has been expanded to include the Predator Cestus 330 mouse boasting a newly released solid Pixart 3335 sensor that provides responsive tracking; the Galea 311 noise-isolating gaming headset with precision-tuned 50mm drivers; the Predator Aethon 300 keyboard with Cherry switches (MX Blue) and anti-ghosting on all keys; and the Predator M-Utility backpacked with a plethora of pockets and a 17-inch laptop compartment.