Will Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases fit the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? Best answer: You can't use any Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases on the newer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 because of the larger cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts significant changes

Reusing cases is great for the environment and saves you money too. It was really cool to be able to use select Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Unfortunately, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 users won't be able to enjoy the same benefit this time around.

As you probably guessed, the new cover screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is nearly twice as large as the Galaxy Z Flip 4's external display. Much like the Motorola Razr Plus, the Flip 5's cover screen makes up almost half of the phone's backside. There are virtually no limitations to what applications you can run on that teensy little 3.4-inch AMOLED panel.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cover display 3.4-inch AMOLED, 60Hz, 720 x 748, 306 ppi 1.9-inch AMOLED, 512x260, 60Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus+ Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2640 x 1080 resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio, 1,750 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch AMOLED 2X, 2600x1080, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits Dimensions (unfolded) 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm Dimensions (folded) 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm

Of course, this means that none of the last-gen cases for the Flip 4 fit the Flip 5. Anyone who purchases the next-gen flip phone will have to spend a little more to get a decent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case.

So if you've been hanging on to your favorite Z Flip 4 case, we've got bad news. You'll have to discard it if you upgraded to the Z Flip 5. Don't be upset though, because there are hundreds of amazing first-party and third-party cases available for the Flip 5 already.

From fun statement pieces to incredibly clever cases that can do it all, there's just so much out there. And the best part is that you don't even need to splurge to get a good Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 case. There are loads of excellent feature-rich options that fit tight budgets.