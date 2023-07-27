Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Z Flip 4: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $25 at AT&T Mobility $999.99 at Best Buy $999.99 at Amazon Redesigned new cover screen Samsung has made exciting developments with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The cover screen is nearly twice as large now and can be used to do almost anything thanks to fun widgets and personalizable wallpapers. You also get a much stronger hinge and the Flip 5 is flatter when folded. The insides aren't much different, but the powerful newer Snapdragon processor makes everything better, including photography. For Large 3.4-inch Flex Window

So many new widgets and features for the cover screen

Improved hinge and structure when folded

Better new Snapdragon chip

Cameras are excellent

Retains IPX8 waterproofing and the best qualities of the Flip 4 Against Still no dust resistance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $579 at Amazon $849.99 at Best Buy $899.99 at Samsung Still a great option Beside the large 3.4-inch cover display called the Flex Window, the Flip 4 is very similar to the newer Flip 5. You get robust internals, cool accessories, IPX8 water resistance, and three more years of guaranteed software updates left over from the total four promised at launch. Plus, you can create a bespoke Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the Samsung website. It may not have an amazing cover screen, but the recent price drop makes this a great purchase. For Great price now that newer Flip is out

Three more OS updates to go

Waterproof, wireless charging, and robust chipset

Decent cameras and even better display Against Tiny cover screen with limited functions

Doesn't fold completely flat like the Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 wasn't very different from the Z Flip 3 in terms of appearance, but Samsung made a lot of other changes, such as software improvements, more color variants, cooler features, and better structural integrity.

This time around, the differences aren't so menial. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 changed the flip form factor in a big way, adopting a much larger cover display just like the Motorola Razr Plus did. Samsung clearly wants users to make the most of the Flex Window, which is why there are so many useful widgets. You can also personalize the cover display to a great extent, including automatically matched wallpapers with select Z Flip 5 cases.

Many internal specs of both Samsung foldables still overlap, so let's go over the similarities and differences together.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Design and screen

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Flip 4 wasn't innovative or bold, but it did focus heavily on splashy color variants, the ability to create your own bespoke color combo, and fun accessories to go with the phone. Samsung didn't revolutionize the space; it focused on aesthetics a little more than the other aspects of the device.

So while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 bore many similarities to the Z Flip 3, the world loved its many faces and cool add-ons. The 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display wasn't much use, but people still fell for the compact foldable because of its consistent Galaxy S22-like performance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 changes that narrative, adopting a much larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel on the front that's been rebranded as the Flex Window. You can add and use countless widgets, answer calls, use select apps, take pictures, shoot videos, make payments, and do so much more with the Flex Window. It's incredible and monumentally better.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The situation on the inside and concerning the phone's structure is another story. Samsung retained the same 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X from the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with a new shock absorptive layer underneath. The internal foldable screen refreshes at 120Hz, has HDR10+, and touts a peak brightness level of 1200 nits across both generations of the Z Flip.

You also get the same old IPX8 water resistance and aluminum frame reinforcing the bodies of both models. It's a shame that Samsung didn't take things a little further by adding official dust resistance.

Noticeably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 now shuts properly when folded, and the hinge is much sturdier. The last-gen Flip 4 had a major issue in this department as it couldn't be completely flat when folded in half. This left a gap in the crease, allowing dust and particles to collect and destroy the fragile foldable AMOLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Hardware and cameras

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There are no surprises when it comes to hardware and cameras. Apart from the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, there's absolutely no other new piece of gear under the Galaxy Z Flip 5's hood. The ingress protection is identical too, with IPX8 water resistance.

You have the exact same lenses, batteries, charging speeds, wireless charging properties, RAM variants, and memory options. There's no 128GB storage option for the Flip 5, though.

Heck, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 even weighs the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2640 x 1080 resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio, 1,750 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2640x1080 Cover display 3.4-inch AMOLED, 60Hz, 720 x 748, 306 ppi 1.9-inch Super AMOLED, 260x512 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB or 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Camera 1 12MP, ƒ/1.8, 1.8μm, 83-degree FoV, OIS, Dual Pixel AF 12MP, ƒ/1.8, 1.8μm, 83-degree FOV (main camera) Rear Camera 2 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm, 123-degree FoV (ultra-wide) 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm, 123-degree FOV (ultra-wide) Inside Camera 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm, 85-degree FOV 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.22μm, 80-degree FOV Battery 3,700mAh (dual 1,850mAh batteries) 3,700mAh (dual 1,850mAh batteries), 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging Weight 187g 187g Dimensions (folded) 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1 mm Dimensions (unfolded) 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm 165.2 x 71.9 x 6. \9 mm

One of the most attractive features of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was the Flex Cam mode. It really set the device apart from the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and sparked creativity among users. Now, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes things even further and builds on this feature.

Thanks to the custom processor from Qualcomm, the Z Flip 5 can squeeze out even more from its internals. This is why the images captured are better, even though the Z Flip 4 had the same lenses. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung is tweaked to deliver the best for Samsung's devices. Image processing is much better than the last-gen foldable.

Users also get some cool new AI features that allow them to go completely hands-free with their Z Flip 5. You can change camera modes, zoom in or out, and shoot pictures from a distance. This is all thanks to the magic of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung's AI processing capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Software

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ran One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, you can immediately upgrade it to One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. This leaves you with three more major platform updates and four years of security updates down the line.

Naturally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is more advanced and runs One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 from day one. You're guaranteed support for five more years after that, including Android 14, 15, 16, and 17, as well as security updates until 2028.

The UI is the same on both devices, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs more features and tools for two very obvious reasons. The first is the Flex Window, with all of its new-fangled widgets and stylish wallpapers. You can actually use the Flip 5's cover screen for many basic functions of a modern smartphone for a whole day; it's that functional.

Another reason why you have so many more software features in the Flip 5 is the new Snapdragon processor. The Flip 4 missed out on the custom Samsung SoC, which is why it doesn't have the AI-based tools and features of the Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which should you buy?

It's undeniable that both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 4 are extremely capable Android phones. Even without the folding aspect, you get state-of-the-art specifications like wireless charging, high-end cameras, and premium build qualities.

But when it comes to choosing a single folding phone for yourself, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is much better than its predecessor. Although the Flip 5 shares much of the Flip 4's hardware, it utilizes that hardware batter thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung chipset.

Of course, you can't forget that stunning multifunctional cover display. The Flex Window is a million times better than the Flip 4's teensy little cover screen. Samsung's slew of new widgets, apps, and personalized wallpapers for the Flex Window is the cherry on top.

If you want the best folding phone in the flip form factor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the way to go. It might not be as affordable as the Flip 4, but it's a lot more enjoyable to use and has a superior hinge that's flatter. You can always score a fabulous deal on the Z Flip 5 to take the sting out of the price.

