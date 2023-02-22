One UI 5.1 arrives on more Galaxy phones, including the Note 20 series

What you need to know

More Galaxy devices are reportedly getting the One UI 5.1 update.

They include premium mid-range devices like Galaxy A73 5G.

The foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the older Galaxy Note 20 series also receive the Android 13-based update.

Samsung is yet again stealing the limelight by delivering the latest One UI operating system to most of its Galaxy devices quicker than the competition. Last year, Samsung quickly gave Galaxy users Android 13-based One UI 5 updates. This year appears no different, as more than a dozen devices are on the next iteration of One UI 5.1 already, and a few more are on the list this week.

According to XDA Developers, Samsung’s One UI 5.1 is reaching out to devices, including the Galaxy A73 5G, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the popular Note 20 series. While these received the One UI 5 update last year, the incremental update One UI 5.1 is also hitting the aforementioned device owners in some regions.

The Galaxy A73 5G is one of the premium mid-range handsets to receive the first One UI 5.1 update for users in Malaysia. It also bears an A736BXXU3CWB7 version number and has the latest February security patch.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in Germany receive the latest update with F916BXXU2JWB5 firmware and the February 2023 security patch. And, with the N98xxXXU5HWAC build number, the good old Galaxy Note 20 users are also getting the One UI 5.1 update for users in Switzerland and other South American countries with a security patch level of February 2023, as noted by the XDA report.

All the updates will likely come to the Galaxy devices as OTA updates; users would have to head over to their phone’s Settings > Software Update > Download and install to check for the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update in their regions.

One UI 5.1 is an incremental update to One UI 5. The updated iteration includes efficiency and performance improvements and additional Gallery features. It was released to other Galaxy devices like the Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 series last week. The recent Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is the first to get the One UI 5.1 software out of the box.

