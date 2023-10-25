Wyze’s new video doorbell records continuously in 2K with microSD card

What you need to know

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 provides a 360-degree view of your porch as well as local recording to a microSD card (sold separately).

When you press the doorbell without a microSD card, you get free 12-second recordings.

It is a wired doorbell with no battery backup that costs $40 and comes in black.

Wyze has unveiled an upgraded video doorbell, packed with features to boost your home security, including 2K resolution, continuous recording with onboard microSD card storage, and a bunch of smart capabilities.

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 costs $40 and boasts a 2K camera that captures every arrival and departure in crystal-clear detail, and the wide field of view lets you see visitors from head to toe for a complete picture of who's coming and going.

Wyze says it's breaking new ground with its new video doorbell by introducing an onboard microSD card slot, a first for the company's doorbells. This means you can keep an eye on your doorstep 24/7 without relying on cloud storage. Simply pop in a microSD card (sold separately) and enjoy continuous local recording.

The onboard microSD card slot is a standout feature that not all of the leading doorbell cameras have. Plus, when darkness falls, color night vision kicks in for a clearer view of your surroundings.

Upgrading to a smart doorbell doesn't mean sacrificing your existing chime. The Video Doorbell v2 works seamlessly with your home's existing chime, so you'll still hear that familiar ring when someone's at the door.

And with a two-way talk feature, you can chat with visitors in real time, accessible through the Wyze app. You can also enable motion-activated voice deterrence to alert visitors that they are being recorded.

(Image credit: Wyze)

The Video Doorbell v2 is designed to handle whatever nature throws its way. With an IP65 weatherproof rating, it stands strong against rain, snow, and dust.

And every time someone rings the bell, you'll get a free 12-second video recording, stored in the cloud for up to 14 days. Plus, the wired power setup gives you a 3-6 second pre-roll recording for motion events, so you can see what happened before the motion was triggered.