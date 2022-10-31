What kinds of sensors are on the Echo Dot with Clock (2022)?

Amazon has managed to load the Echo Dot with Clock (2022) with various sensors like ultra-sonic, temperature, ambient light, and more to offer as much utility from the smart speaker as possible.

Impressive possibilities

When we think of things like smartphones and smartwatches, we expect there to be a bunch of different sensors. Because we use those devices for a whole lot of tasks. From communication to navigation and gaming to photography, those bits of tech are necessary so that we can do almost anything we can think of on them. But, we tend to forget about the sensors inside a smart speaker. Nowadays, we shouldn't, and the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2022) is packed with them.

With this speaker, things like the LED display, microphones, and of course, the speaker itself are things we regularly think of. But during my review, I found that the additional sensors included in the Echo Dot with Clock (2022) are just as useful. Like the ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the display's brightness.

Take, for example, the accelerometer. This sensor is being used to help add in the new tap-to-control feature. While the familiar physical buttons on the speaker's top are still there, they are limited in function. With the accelerometer, we can now tap the speaker to pause a song, stop a timer, snooze an alarm, and more.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

While not new to some of the other excellent Amazon Echo speakers, the Echo Dot with Clock (2022) gained an ultra-sonic sensor. This allows the speaker to know if you are in the room or not so it can better respond to commands or enable specific smart home automation. That is assuming you choose to allow it to.

You'll also find a new temperature sensor inside the spherical speaker. Within the Alexa app, you can check and see the temperature inside the room where the speaker is. But an added function is using that temperature to trigger a smart home routine, like turning on the fan if the room reaches a certain temp.

Amazon did include new hardware to let the Echo Dot with Clock (2022) act as a Wi-Fi extender for eero routers. Even as some of the best mesh router systems available, even eero can use some help sometimes.

Sure, it's nice to know what sensors are within this smart speaker, but it's even better when you use the Echo Dot with Clock (2022) and discover how many ways it and its sensors can help.