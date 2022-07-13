This Echo Shows you everything the Echo Dot can't and for less money

Smart speakers are a great invention, but a smart display is even better in rooms like the kitchen or the office. They can do everything a smart speaker can do and more thanks to the camera and display onboard. Now, thanks to Prime Day, many Echo Show smart displays are the same price (opens in new tab) as Amazon's Echo Dot smart speakers.

Specifically, we're talking about the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5, both of which are on deep discount for the last day of Prime Day this year. Both models are at least $50 off their regular price, putting them in the same price range as a smart speaker. Now that's a deal that's hard to refuse.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5: $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sometimes a little display is best, especially when it's taking up precious counter space in the kitchen. Pull up your favorite recipes, watch your favorite shows while cooking, or just hop on a video call with your family to catch up on the Echo Show 5.

If that smaller display is a little too small, you could opt to pick up the Echo Show 8 instead. It's got a bigger 8-inch screen (compared to the 5-inch one on the Echo Show 5), as well as a camera that can automatically follow you as you pace around the room during a video call with friends or family. Heck, you could even use it to play charades with folks you love without worrying about them not seeing you properly.

Not to mention that the Echo Show 8 packs in even better speakers in that base, complete with some pretty decent bass, as well. It's a great buy for almost half off on Prime Day, but it won't last long!

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get a bigger screen, better audio playback, and a camera that can follow your every move when you're on a video call with the Echo Show 8.

Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you know you've found all the best deals on the last day of Prime Day.