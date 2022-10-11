Stop paying modem rental fees with this Prime Day deal on a Wi-Fi 6 mesh kit with a built-in modem

For many people across the country, the fastest and most reliable internet connection comes from the cable company. Luckily, the tech behind cable internet has continued to improve so it makes sense to pair a fast router with an equally fast modem. The Netgear Orbi CBK752 is a cable modem and mesh router in one and it’s $449.99 for Prime Day on Amazon (opens in new tab) which is $200 off.

The CBK750 is a DOCSIS 3.1 modem and certified to work with Cox, Xfinity, and Spectrum so most cable users will have no trouble getting the modem activated. It has 32 downstream channels and 8 upstream channels so you should be able to get up to gigabit speeds. When it comes to wireless, the AX4200 connection gives you 1201Mbps for 5GHz devices with a fast 2402Mbps connection for the mesh. You also get four gigabit Ethernet ports on the main router plus two more on the satellite.

All-in, the CBK752 system covers up to 5,000 square feet with its two nodes so for many homes, it’s all you need. Even so, you can expand the mesh with more RBS750 satellites if you find you need more coverage. With the same user interface as we saw in our Orbi RBK852 system review, you can expect an easy setup procedure and simplified settings in the Android or iOS app. You will need to activate the modem with your ISP so there’s a little bit of work to do, but with the savings you get from not renting a modem and a cleaner setup, the Orbi CBK752 will be worth it to a lot of people.

No more more modem fees

(opens in new tab) Netgear Orbi CBK752 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wi-Fi with DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem: $649.99 $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Netgear's Orbi line is known for fast Wi-Fi speeds with great coverage but if you have cable internet, you still needed a modem to get online. This Orbi has a high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 modem built in so you can reduce the number of networking devices you have plugged in without sacrificing speed.

The Netgear Orbi CBK752 has remained one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers you can get thanks in no small part to how much it simplifies a cable internet setup. With most other routers, you will need to connect to a modem via an Ethernet cable meaning you would either need to buy a separate modem or continue to rent one from your ISP. What you gain in flexibility from a separated component setup like that doesn’t make up for the loss of space with each additional device you need to plug in.