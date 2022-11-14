Save $60 on one of Ring's most advanced wireless security cameras with this fantastic deal

Ring offers a wide range of smart home security cameras, and one of its most popular is the line of Spotlight Cams. So, when a deal as good as the one Best Buy is running for the next couple of days comes around, we have to tell you about it.

While Ring recently announced the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro at the end of September, the lower-cost Spotlight Cam Plus offers many of the same features. We reviewed the original Spotlight Cam back in 2018 and really enjoyed it. The Plus model brings improved motion detection, better lights, and more. Toss in this deal, saving you $60 on one of the best security cameras on the market, and it's hard not to be excited.

Best Buy has the battery-powered model of the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus on sale, so you won't have to worry about ensuring you have an outlet near where you want to place it. The customizable motion detection zones mean you can avoid alerts for every car driving past your house and instead only get notifications for what and when you want.

Aside from the crisp HD video, one of the best parts of the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is the ultra-bright LED spotlights. The camera always offers night vision for those times you want to peek in on the live feed, but when motion is detected, the lights activate giving you a clear, colorful view of what triggered the event. This means less guessing what is happening and more knowing it was just a stray cat strolling past, not some other insidious creature.

So, jump on this early Black Friday deal before it's gone.