Ring's new Battery Doorbell now offers a wider view and a longer-lasting battery

What you need to know

Ring has a new doorbell in store that starts at $100 in the U.S.

It includes features like Head-To-Toe view in HD, wider field of view, and customizable privacy settings.

The Battery Doorbell also promises 23% longer battery life than the previous model.

Ring today unveiled a new doorbell that’s a lot like its other models but comes with some cool extras like Head-to-Toe HD video. The company also says it’s super easy to install.

The new-generation Battery Doorbell offers views similar to those of the previous Doorbell Plus and Pro models. It features Head-to-Toe HD video, color night vision, and a 150 x 150-degree field of view, so you can see everyone before they even reach your door—a great safety perk.

Ring mentions that this gives you a 66% taller view compared to the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen). It’s also handy for keeping an eye on your packages, especially if you’re subscribed to Package Alerts via Ring Protect subscription.

(Image credit: Ring)

The new Battery Doorbell also features motion detection, real-time alerts, and a live view. You can chat with visitors using the Two-Way Talk feature, and it works seamlessly with Alexa devices.

With a Ring Protect subscription, you not only get Package Alerts but also Smart Alerts to notify you if someone’s at the door. Plus, "Rich notifications" provide details on what triggered the alert, complete with a photo preview on your phone. You can store this data in the cloud for up to 180 days.

Ring says that installing the Battery Doorbell is a breeze thanks to its new push-pin mount design. Just push to attach it securely to the wall, and when it’s time to recharge, you can easily release it using the push-pin tool.

(Image credit: Ring)

The latest Battery Doorbell offers up to 23% longer battery life compared to the previous model. It also focuses on privacy and security with features like two-step verification and end-to-end encrypted videos. Users can even customize their privacy settings by creating privacy zones to block areas they don’t want recorded.

Ring's new Battery Doorbell is priced at $100 and is available for preorder today on Ring's website and Amazon. Users who preorder can expect the device to ship by September 4.