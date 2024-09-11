Google could automate your house with 'Vacation' mode for its Home app

What you need to know

It seems Google is in the early stages of a new Home app feature called "Vacation" mode.

This mode would join the pre-existing options for "Home" and "Away," which let users set how their smart device should act in different scenarios.

It was discovered in an Android 15 dive that Google could add a Thread network option to "certain" devices to improve Matter-supported device operations.

Even on vacation, the wellbeing of our home is important and it seems Google is working on a way to bring peace of mind.

Google Home's recent 3.23.1.3 update version seemingly holds clues pointing toward an upcoming "Vacation" mode. The discovery was made by AssembleDebug (Android Authority) as the post stating users can let the feature automatically "trigger the new routine."

Currently, tapping the name of your hub in the app will bring up a menu with "home" and "away" options. Selecting either will invoke your previously created selection of automated routines/tasks for your devices to carry out.

However, the tipster discovered a new "Vacation" option beneath the pre-existing options with a calendar icon.

The post states its functionality is non-existent as the option was found in an APK dive. Regardless, it seems that users will be able to select a series of dates for their smart home devices to carry out daily tasks automatically. The post adds Google's version of Vacation mode could also operate your blinds to simulate the daily life of someone that's home.

Additionally, Google hasn't added anything (yet) to the Automation tab. This Vacation mode will lean heavily on these pre-created routines for your desired smart home devices. Most of the option's functionality is speculative as the publication states a majority of the details are still missing.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Google has been relatively quiet on the smart home front; however, a recent discovery shows there's more in store for Matter devices. It seems that Google could roll out better device control for Matter devices over a Thread network. This network is a wireless mesh protocol that brings an enhanced connection between your array of Matter-supported devices.

With this potentially arriving for Android 15, users won't need a Thread border router. A router, like Google TV, bridges the gap between your smart home toys and your Wi-Fi. Not all devices will feature this Thread network as Google will likely bring it to "certain" phones with the necessary Thread radio.

Of course, this upgrade would fit well with Matter's recent 1.3 upgrade. The new connectivity standard included additional support for devices like EV chargers, stovetops, dryers, and other appliances.