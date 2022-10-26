The new Google Home web view starts rolling out for an enhanced desktop experience

What you need to know

Google has started rolling out its web view for Google Home on desktop.

The new experience allows users to view their Nest cameras from their computers.

The preview supports older Nest cameras as well and should arrive for users this week.

Google has been hard at work revamping its smart home efforts with features, redesigns, and making it more accessible. The company recently announced a new desktop experience for the Google Home app, which has already started rolling out.

The new web view for Google Home gives users access to their Nest cameras straight from their desktops. According to the Next Community announcement, it sounds like a pretty full-featured experience, allowing users to watch full-screen views of their live feeds or switch to multi-cam views if they want to view their property from different angles.

Users can also zoom into their feeds and view their camera status.

(Image credit: Google)

To access the new view, navigate to home.google.com and sign into the account you use for your Google Home app.

The experience isn't available for me just yet, and the blog post notes that it should arrive for users throughout the week. It should also work for all of Google's Nest cameras and doorbells, including the latest Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen).

The new web view was recently teased alongside the upcoming Google Home app redesign that will massively overhaul the smartphone experience. So far, we've already started seeing some new features show up, such as device triggers and a new "household" option for routines.

Google's new emphasis on improving the smart home experience seems to coincide with Matter, which recently launched the Matter 1.0 spec and certification program. Matter is set to give consumers better control over smart home products, no matter (pun intended) what ecosystem they use. Google is a huge proponent of that effort, alongside other big players in the space like Samsung, Apple, and Amazon.