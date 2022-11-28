Save up to $250 and revamp your home office with these Secretlab Cyber Monday deals

While many have returned back to their boring old offices, there are still plenty of us who are working from home. One of the most important things to keep in mind is to ensure that you are paying close attention to ergonomics. There's nothing worse than having to deal with chronic back pain from slouching at your desk, just because your current chair isn't doing much to offer support.

That's where Secretlab comes in, as the company offers highly-rated products for those looking to upgrade their home office. Starting off with the Secretlab TITAN, this gaming chair isn't just for gamers out there, as the TITAN offers a premium design without an outrageously exorbitant price tag.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab TITAN 2020: Save up to $250 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) The Secretlab TITAN features adjustable lumbar support that is built-in along with 4D armrests, and a premium design. It really can go a long way to help improve your posture and cure that nagging back pain.

Ergonomics is the name of the game, as evidenced by the integrated lumbar support that is can be adjusted with the turn of a knob. The TITAN also sports 4D armrests, meaning that you can move them in pretty much any direction to ensure that you're getting the support that you need. Plus, Secretlab includes its "Signature Memory Foam Head Pillow" to give your head and neck plenty of support.

Secretlab has been making premium, comfortable, and reliable chairs for years, but the company has recently started branching into another important aspect of the office: the desk. But instead of just trying to copy the IKEA desk that's so popular on r/battlestations, Secretlab is putting more of a focus on cable management.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab MAGNUS and MAGNUS Pro Metal Desk: Save over $150 at Secretlab (opens in new tab) A lot of desks don't include built-in cable management, leaving you to piecemeal together your own solution. Leave it to Secretlab to come up with a built-in cable management system, while also taking advantage of magnets.



The Secretlab MAGNUS and MAGNUS Pro are made entirely of metal, including a full-length cable management tray along the back to hide your power strip and cables. And while you might not be a fan of having a metal desk, Secretlab thought of that too, as the company includes a "Magnetic Leatherette Desk Mat".

Secretlab also offers a slew of desk accessories for your MAGNUS or MAGNUS Pro. These include things such as cable anchors, cable sheaths, and even monitor arms. To drive home the point of ergonomics, even more, is that the MAGNUS Pro offers the same features and design, with the added benefit of being a sit-stand desk so you can get up and stretch your legs throughout the day.