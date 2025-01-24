Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra ups its screen game with the new Gorilla Armor 2

The Samsung S25 Ultra has a new and improved Corning Gorilla Armor 2 cover glass that can withstand life's unpredictable situations

The company claims that this glass has survived a 7.2-foot drop test and came back unscathed.

Gorilla Armor 2 has been engineered to resist damage and breakage better than the S24 Ultra.

During the Galaxy S25 launch, Samsung announced that the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a stronger Corning Gorilla Armor 2 screen that is said to provide excessive durability to its top-end model.

According to the company, this is the industry’s first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic cover that is debuting on the S25 Ultra. Corning claims that the glass can survive a 2.2-meter (about 7 feet) drop, even on rough surfaces.

Considering the hefty price tag this model comes with, users expect the phone to be extremely durable through life's wear and tear. Samsung says that this collaboration with Corning will give customers exactly that.

“Our partnership with Corning continues to push boundaries in display performance, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and head of mechanical R&D at Samsung Electronics.

According to the blog post, devices that come with the Gorilla Armor 2 have better endurance when dropped on rough surfaces as the cover glass is engineered to resist damage and breakage better than the one on the S24 Ultra.

Lab tests also showed that the Armor 2 showcased four times more scratch resistance than lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses.

(Image credit: Corning)

Last year, the Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra Corning set new standards of durability and visual clarity by enhancing surface reflections by 75% with the Corning Gorilla Armor in almost any environment. However, consumers have recently complained about how the anti-glare properties of the Corning glass didn't age well.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As users saw smudges on their screen had to be wiped down from time to time and sometimes it never went away. They complained about having to use an expensive screen guard since the device's anti-reflective coating was ineffective.

This time around Corning says that it has made "significant progress" and the Armor 2 is the most durable cover material ever used on a Galaxy device yet. The cover glass claims to reduce surface reflections in both indoor and outdoor settings, without getting into the numbers. Likely, if you're out and about on a sunny day, your phone's screen may still be comfortably visible to you, with minimal glare from the surroundings.

"With Gorilla Armor 2, we offer consumers an unparalleled user experience with optically advanced and the most durable cover material ever used on a Galaxy device,” Bae added.

As for it being dirt and smudge-proof, we'll have to wait and see when we get our hands on the device. In the meantime, we already have roundups for Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protectors and cases for those that want extra protection for their $1299 smartphones.