Pebblebee Clip review: USB-C charging and Google Find My Device in an affordable package

This affordable tracker thinks outside the box, bringing USB-C charging to Bluetooth trackers for what may be the first time ever. The Pebblebee Clip works on the Google Find My Device network, has a generous Bluetooth range, and rings pretty loud enough. There's no reason not to use this tracker to track your stuff.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

With the launch of Google's new Find My Device network, all the best brands rushed to release updated versions of their item trackers. The Pebblebee Clip for Android was Pebblebee's answer to the revamped Find My Device network.

You can grab Pebblebee's Bluetooth trackers that work with the Google Find My Device network in various shapes and sizes. There's card-shaped ones for your wallet and even a slim little oblong one that goes into a pet collar or sticks to remotes.

The Pebblebee Clip for Android is my favorite form factor for various reasons. This Bluetooth tracker comes with a metal keyring out of the box. It's one of those upscale keyrings that have a foldable clasp, not just a regular old spiral-shaped keyring. This makes it super easy to attach it to anything out of the box, no accessories or add-ons required.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The Pebblebee Clip has a big button like any other Bluetooth tracker. Pressing it helps you find your phone. Unlike most trackers, however, it also sports a USB Type-C port for charging and LED lights on the side to indicate charging. Replaceable batteries are great, but I find USB-C charging to be even more eco-friendly as there's less electronic waste being produced in the form of disposable batteries.

The Pebblebee Clip for Android is really small and just nice to attach to common household items such as keys, bags, and pet collars. It's also really lightweight, has a Bluetooth range of 500ft or 152m, and has a robust IPX6 waterproof rating. Unfortunately, there's no dust resistance on this tracker.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Pebblebee makes a separate iOS version of the Clip, so the Pebblebee Clip for Android does not work with iOS devices. You still get notified about unknown Pebblebee Clip for Android units on your iPhone though, as I discovered during my testing.

Setting up the Pebblebee Clip is a breeze. You get to choose between setting it up on the Pebblebee app or the Google Find My Device app, which was am annoying limitation. If you choose the Pebblebee app, you can only use the Pebblebee network to track and locate the Pebblebee Clip.

Tracking aside, features like the melody of the ringer and the ability to find your phone with the Pebblebee Clip are only available through the Pebblebee app. You forgo these options if you set up the tracker on the Google Find My Device app.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Compared to trackers like the Moto Tag, it's much easier to use the Pebblebee Clip out of the box. It is also far simpler to unpair, reset, and repair with other devices. This is because of the button, which presses exactly when you want to and never when you don't.

For the low price of $29.99, anyone can get the Pebblebee Clip for their tracking needs. It rings really loud, with high enough volume levels that I could hear the ringer from the other side of my apartment.

The real draw here is USB-C charging. It carries out the same functions as other Bluetooth trackers, but what really stands out is the Type-C port built into it. Pebblebee even includes a USB-C cable for free, adding more value to the product overall. I only wish it worked with both Google Find My Device and the Pebblebee app simultaneously.