These are the biggest mobile accessory trends I expect to see in 2025

With just a few days to go until 2025, it's hard not to wonder what the future holds in store for accessories.

In the past, some of the most notable changes in the world of smartphone accessories have always been associated with the capabilities and characteristics of phones themselves. Revolutions in smartphones come and go, with record-breaking charging speeds and industry-shattering performance benchmarks met each year, and companion accessories come into play with these changes.

When it comes to accessories in 2025, I feel two main factors will reshape the landscape of the market: Qi2 and Bluetooth Auracast.

2025 could be the year of Qi2

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Yes, I've been harping on about Qi2 for a while. I honestly thought the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Google Pixel 9 lineup would be the first to take this leap. Of course, that did not happen. Instead, the HMD Skyline turned out to be the first phone in the world to adopt the standard. There are no other Qi2-integrated Android phones at the moment; however, I haven't given up on Qi2 yet.

According to prominent tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will finally come with Qi2 wireless charging. As we discovered during our testing with the S24 Ultra, MagSafe cases and magnetic accessories interfere with S Pen functionality, so if this S25 rumor is true, it would require a massive undertaking on Samsung's part. The brand would need to reengineer the device's internals to fix this.

Another rumor from Suomimobiili, a Finnish tech news website, alleges that the S25 series will adopt the Qi2 standard but in an unexpected way. Apparently, Samsung will offer MagSafe cases for the Galaxy S25 lineup. This could mean two things: either Samsung will bring Qi2 to the S25 series, or it hopes that a magnetic phone cover can bridge that gap and bring magnetic wireless charging to its phones without native Qi2 compatibility.

As the world's top seller of smartphones, Samsung has the resources to make this a reality. If anyone can bring about the wider adoption of a new standard, it would definitely be Samsung — or Google. And now that hundreds, if not thousands, of Qi2 accessories, are so widely available, it only makes sense to launch a Qi2 phone now.

Auracast is going to redefine Bluetooth for the better

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Like Qi2, Bluetooth Auracast isn't a new standard. The feature enables users to transmit audio playback to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously. There are so many incredible ways this audio broadcast system can be utilized. Think Spotify Jam but local, without the need to use a specific app or have any sort of subscription or internet connection. Our managing editor, Derrek Lee, tested it at IFA 2024 and described it as "Bluetooth's final form" because it was that impressive.

The perfect example of how Auracast can be so useful would be at an airport or a public space. If you're listening to a podcast or streaming some music, you might miss important announcements. But with Bluetooth Auracast broadcasts, these announcements could be made directly to your earbuds.

I can think of so many other scenarios where this could be a lifesaver. Imagine being on a road trip with friends, but you're all in a bus, train, or maybe even a plane. You could all jam along to the same songs without disturbing other passengers via Auracast. It'd be like a private jam session or concert that no one else can hear.

Although it has been two and a half years since Bluetooth SIG announced Auracast, a public launch is still pending. I am confident that we will see the first Auracast phones in 2025. As with Qi2, there are tons of Auracast-ready audio accessories available now. Big-name brands like Marshall have started adding Bluetooth Auracast support to their new releases, and even smaller brands like EarFun are joining in.

With both Qi2 and Bluetooth Auracast looming on the horizon, 2025 is going to be a very interesting year. One thing's for sure: accessory makers are going to continue to make more and more products that support both features. Let's see whether my predictions about the widespread adoption of both Qi2 and Auracast come to pass.