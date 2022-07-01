Latest NVIDIA SHIELD TV update is aimed squarely at gamers

What you need to know

NVIDIA rolls out the Experience Upgrade program for its SHIELD TV models.

It brings a new auto-low latency mode for gaming.

The other nifty options comprise Night listening mode for audio and several bug fixes.

NVIDIA has brought in some serious updates to its SHIElD TVs this Thursday. The SHIELD Experience Upgrade has started to roll out from the SHIELD and its Pro units. The new update includes an auto low latency mode that automatically enables game mode on supported TVs.

In a GeForce forum post, NVIDIA released the changelog coming with the new SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.1, including bug fixes. The significant enhancements include support for auto low latency mode (ALLM) next to the night listening mode. The former is said to be making SHIELD TVs switch to ALLM to game mode during gameplay or video conferencing while automatically reverting to default or previous settings when streaming TV shows or playing movies.

With the new night listening mode (HDMI audio), the volume of soft noises, such as whispers, is boosted, while the loudness of harsh sounds, such as explosions, is reduced, making it convenient to enjoy your movie/TV show at night.

Further, if you're connecting to SHIELD over a local network, the new update gives an option to specify a network workgroup next to providing an option to set your own password.

Users can also prevent the display of HDR/Dolby Vision content with the new update. Then there is an ability to match uncompressed audio to Dolby reference loudness levels. The other nifty feature is a notification popup when the app uses a microphone.

(Image credit: Source: Android Central)

For models like SHIELD Pro 2019, now there's an AI upscaling support for 60Hz HDR10 video. And SHIELD Remote 2019 now has an alternative to waking the TV with the NETFLIX button next to the power button. Likewise, users with game controllers can also wake the SHIELD with a logo button.

In addition to the enhancements, several bug fixes are available with the SHIELD Experience Upgrade. For instance, the update fixes re-enabling Dolby Vision mode every time the TV reboots. Fixes are available for connectivity with NAS and improvements for file transfer speeds with linked storage. Users can refer to all the changes and bug fixes from NVIDIA's update changelog (opens in new tab).

It's good to see NVIDIA addressing many issues reported and bringing fixes with this huge update. The Shield TV models are by far one of the best Android TV boxes available to buy, which applies to the previous generation models. You can find our recent comparison between NVIDIA Shield TV vs. Shield TV Pro if you're looking out to get one for yourself.