It looks like Eufy won't be making Google Find My Device trackers after all

What you need to know

Eufy removed a blog post announcing Find My Device trackers from its website, suggesting it won't be making SmartTrack for Android devices.

The brand first quietly changed its target launch window from "June 2024" to "late 2024."

While some Google and Eufy pages reference the brand's Find My Device trackers, all other mentions are gone for good.

Eufy appears to have shelved plans for a Find My Device item tracker for good, as the company removed a press release announcing the SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card for Android from its website. The change was first spotted by 9to5Google, and appears to have occurred last month, according to Wayback Machine archive data.

Although some Eufy and Google webpages still reference the brand's to-be-released Find My Device trackers, the removal of Eufy's main press release suggests that it no longer plans to release the previously-announced devices. Originally intended as new additions to Eufy's popular SmartTrack lineup of personal item trackers, the SmartTrack Link for Android and SmartTrack Card for Android never saw the light of day. Eufy was one of five Find My Device partners Google announced with the network last year, joined by Chipolo, Pebblebee, Jio, and Motorola.

When the Find My Device-compatible variants of the Eufy SmartLink trackers were revealed in April 2024, Eufy planned to launch them in June 2024. Then, when the brand that target missed, the blog post's wording was changed to say that the trackers were coming in "late 2024."

Sometime in December 2024, the blog post was taken down from Eufy's website. The original link now redirects to Eufy's homepage. Although at least one support document acknowledging the Find My Device network remains, the removal of the blog post suggests the SmartTrack Link for Android and SmartTrack Card for Android won't ever ship.

The Eufy press release announcing Find My Device trackers as of November 2024; the original link now redirects to the Eufy homepage. (Image credit: Wayback Machine / Eufy)

Eufy hasn't publicly commented on the state of its SmartTrack Link for Android and SmartTrack Card for Android trackers since they were announced. Despite quietly changing the trackers' launch window on the blog post and subsequently removing it entirely, Eufy didn't provide any updates.

The uncertainty regarding Eufy's planned item trackers continue the underwhelming nature of Google's Find My Device launch. There are limited products available, and our own testing revealed it could take days for lost Find My Device trackers to have their location updated on the network. For now, it appears Eufy is canning plans to expand the market for Find My Device trackers with SmartTrack for Android devices.