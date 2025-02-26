This 65W travel charger has Qi2 — and it doubles as a 10000mAh power bank

I didn't use InfinaCore's products a lot, but that's changing with the P3 Pro. While I have dozens of chargers in the house — I take UGREEN's 165W Nexode Pro whenever I'm traveling — there isn't another charger that has quite as many features as the P3 Pro. To start with, it has dual USB-C and a single USB-A port, so you can reliably charge three devices at once.

There's also a built-in screen that lets you view charging stats in real-time, and I always like chargers and power banks that have this feature; it is a decent enough differentiator on Anker's massive Prime 27650mAh power bank. Now, where things get interesting is the other features on offer: the P3 Pro has integrated Qi2 connectivity, and you get the ability to charge the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 15W via this mode.



But the biggest advantage is that the charger has a built-in 10000mAh battery, doubling as a power bank. While it is chunkier than other chargers, the inclusion of Qi2 and a decent-sized battery gives it much better versatility. On that note, InfinaCore bundles global travel plugs with the P3 Pro; it comes with the standard U.S. blade plug built into the enclosure, and you can easily attach plugs designated for use in the EU, U.K., Australia, and other parts of the world. Coming in at $68 on Amazon, it doesn't cost that much either.

Basically, you can use the P3 Pro as a dedicated travel charger, and it has passthrough charging — letting you charge connected devices without power going to the internal battery. The design itself is sturdy; the P3 Pro is made out of soft touch plastic, and it has rubber feet at the bottom that ensure it stays planted on a desk. The USB ports and LCD screen are located on the right, and the retractable charging pins are on the left. There's a retractable band next to the charging pins, and you can use this to hook the P3 Pro to the outside of a bag.

The top portion acts as the Qi2 charging mat, and I didn't have any problems charging iPhones and a multitude of Android devices (with the requisite magnetic attachments) with the charger. The internal 10000mAh battery takes a while to charge as it only goes up to 30W, and when you use the P3 Pro as a power bank, you get a maximum of 45W out as the power budget.

To make the most of the 65W charging tech, you'll need to plug it into a wall and use it as a standard GaN charger. Either USB-C port is able to hit 65W, with the USB-A port going up to 18W. It delivers a reliable charge, and I didn't see any issues when using the P3 Pro with the Honor Magic 7 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro, or the Huawei Mate XT. I used it as both a power bank and traditional AC charger in the month I had the product, and it did a great job.

The built-in panel shows you real-time charging as well as time left to charge connected devices (or the internal battery), and I'm glad that this feature is included in the device — it makes using it that much more convenient. Overall, InfinaCore nailed the brief with the P3 Pro, and you get a 65W travel charger, Qi2 mat, and 10000mAh power bank all rolled into one device. Considering it costs just $68, you are getting a good overall value with the product.