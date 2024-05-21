Our favorite headphones for battery life are 24% off during Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Wireless headphone deals for name brands like Sennheiser only come around every so often, and they're often well worth your consideration. Right now, Amazon is offering the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones for 24% off, This is our favorite over-ear headphone model for battery life, offering as much as 60 hours per charge — that's an increase of 17 hours compared to Sennheiser's previous generation.

The Momentum 4 headphones also have great ANC settings, really comfortable ear cups, and the high-tier audio quality that's become synonymous with Sennheiser.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: $379.95 $290.10 at Amazon You can get 24% off the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones for a limited time! The Momentum 4 wireless headphones offer impressive specs across the board, but where they really shine is in the battery life department. With around 60 hours of wireless battery life per charge, these headphones pretty easily top other headphones, making it so most users rarely ever need to charge them up. Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Walmart - $299.95

✅Recommended if: you're looking for the best wireless headphones for industry-leading battery life; you have liked other Sennheiser products you've owned in the past.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer headphones with a seriously eye-catching design language; you need something with highly customizable EQ settings.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4s may not have the most aesthetically pleasing design overall, but they do have some of the best battery life in the headphone industry, and it's hard to argue with their audio quality. The ANC settings let you visualize and see how much sound the headphones are canceling. This alongside EQ and other audio options are available to edit from the easy-to-use Sennheiser app, offering presets, sound check mode, individualized sound zones, and more.

It's worth noting that the EQ offerings could be better since they only offer three-band customization options. But frankly, it's tough to make these headphones sound bad, and most users are content with the audio they're able to achieve with them. Plus, with this discount, you'll find these headphones to be a better pick than most around this price point.