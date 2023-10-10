October Prime Day slashes 40% off the "almost perfect" Jabra Elite 5 earbuds — that's a record low price!

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is on right now, and if you're looking for a wireless earbuds deal, snap up a pair of these. The Jabra Elite 5 are 40% off, bringing them down to a very agreeable $89.99, putting them right in the ballpark of other affordable and budget earbuds.

Like we describe in our Jabra Elite 5 review, when you want a pair you can set up, put in your ears, and just enjoy the content you like, these earbuds check all the right boxes. For starters, they'll very likely fit comfortably and stay in place for as long as you need to wear them — including during workouts, though the IP55 protection doesn't necessarily make these buds super rugged. You get three ear tips in the box to help find the right fit, and Jabra's Sound+ app helps get you up and running on all the neat features and integrations.

You get active noise cancelation (ANC) that you can customize through a personalized hearing test, along with HearThrough ambient mode to listen to more of your surroundings. Support for the aptX, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs mean you get solid audio support from whichever phone or source device you use.

Get a great pair of earbuds for less than $100

Jabra Elite 5: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon Want a pair of wireless earbuds that have great features and performance without much fuss? The Elite 5 are a true bargain on Prime Day.

Want to tweak the sound to your own preferences? Just use the EQ settings in the app to create your own tuning mix. Bring in Google Assistant or Alexa for an onboard voice assistant you can use on the fly. Anything you play will automatically pause once you take off an earbud, and then resume again when you put it back on.

Plus, multipoint lets you stay connected to two devices simultaneously — perfect if you want to use two phones or a phone and a computer. Listen to music on your computer and immediately switch over to take an incoming call from your phone. It's that simple.

With up to seven hours of battery life with ANC on, and an extra three charges in the case, which also supports wireless charging, you're good to go for hours of listening.

