Best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 2024

Samsung outfitted the Galaxy S24 FE with a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The Korean smartphone maker is one of the top display manufacturers in the world. Such an impressive screen needs proper protection, before it cracks or shatters and incurs you repair costs.

All the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE come in multi-packs. None of them cost over $20. In fact, most of these sets cost below $10, so money isn't much of an issue when buying a good screen protector. You need to decide whether you want something made of glass or plastic. Both are protective, but glass is more durable while plastic is thinner and offers a higher touch response. Our collection includes the best of both worlds.

These Galaxy S24 FE screen protectors are best-in-class and affordable

amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE View at Amazon Best overall This cost-effective two-pack from amFilm includes both tempered glass screen protectors and dark camera lens protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The glass boats 9H hardness and hydrophobic properties, repelling oil and other liquids. You get a handy alignment frame in the box. Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Galaxy S24 FE View at Amazon Best premium Prefer more premium options? Try the notch-free Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for your Galaxy S24 FE. This high-grade tempered glass screen guard two-pack uses glass that is shatter-proof, touts 9H hardness, offers high touch response, comes with a frame, and is suitable for use with cases. If the price puts you off, pick another cheaper option. IQShield Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Clear Film (2-Pack) View at Amazon Best film Tempered glass is shatter-proof, but TPU films are thinner and self-heal from small scratches. The IQShield Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Clear Film (2-Pack) gives you two high-quality plastic screen protectors with a cleaning kit included for just $10. You also get a reassuring lifetime replacement warranty. OMOTON Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE View at Amazon Best camera protector Lots of offerings come with camera lens protectors, but only this one from OMOTON has two transparent ones. In addition, you also get three 9H tempered glass screen protectors along with an installation frame in the package. The cheap price is a big win too. Milomdoi 3 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE View at Amazon Best deal Milomdoi is another one of our long-time favorites. The brand's 3-Pack Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE includes an alignment tool, a cleaning kit, three glass camera lens guards in black, and three durable tempered glass screen protectors. All that for a mere $8 makes this a steal. LK 3 Pack Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Screen Protector View at Amazon Best notch-free Very few Galaxy S24 FE screen protectors come without a front camera cutout. The LK 3 Pack Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Screen Protector set is a little pricey, but cheaper than Spigen. It includes three notch-free 9H tempered glass screen protectors with military-grade drop-proofing. You also get a comprehensive alignment frame and directions to a video tutorial.

How to choose the best screen protector for your Galaxy S24 FE

There are plenty of different screen protectors available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Most of them are made of tempered glass, which is an excellent shatter-proof material. The industry standard is 9H tempered glass, which is what you should seek out when buying screen guards. However, if you don't like the thickness that glass adds, you can always get a TPU or PET plastic film. TPU plastic is more durable than PET and can repair itself as long as the scratch is small.

With that being said, I always recommend tempered glass screen protectors over plastic films. In some cases, a plastic screen guard is actually a better choice. For example, the Pixel 6 had a finicky fingerprint sensor so I advised against glass screen protectors. Fortunately, the Galaxy S24 FE doesn't have this issue as far as I know.

The best screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes from amFilm, a brand that's famous for selling good quality screen guards at really great prices. The amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with everything you could ever need, from two camera lens protectors and two tempered glass screen guards to a cleaning and installation kit. It's priced below $10, making this the best overall choice without a doubt.

If you don't like the bulk of glass, IQShield offers a reliable alternative to consider. The IQShield Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Clear Film (2-Pack) includes a duo of durable TPU films. There's no lens protector in the box, but the film is really thin so it delivers a fantastic touch response and self-repairs small scratches and abrasions. This set will set you back $10 too, which is also filthy cheap albeit not as value-packed as the amFilm kit.

After getting a solid screen protector, be sure to check out the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE as well. You don't want to damage the body of your $650 phone either. A good case keeps your phone fresh for years, increasing its resale or trade-in value.