Best heavy duty cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 2023

The fun-sized Samsung Galaxy S23 needs some taking care of, and what better way to safeguard it than grabbing a rugged case? These heavy-duty covers are designed for the 6.1-inch S23 device, fitting it perfectly. Your Samsung phone can survive steep falls from any angle and still live to tell the tale in one of these robust cases.

S23 cases that are built like a tank

Poetic Neon for Samsung Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Eight assorted shades Poetic's Neon series case is a suave look for your Samsung Galaxy S23. Even though the case maintains a lightweight profile, it touts heavy-duty impact resistance. The sides have additional patches of texture to add grip and all the edges are raised to protect the display from cracking or shattering. (opens in new tab) Vena vCommute Samsung Galaxy S23 Wallet Case $50 at Vena (opens in new tab) Colors: Black The Vena vCommute Wallet Case is a clever accessory that combines the functions of a phone cover with that of a wallet. This rugged S23 case has military-grade drop protection. The back has a leather flap that hides away a few card slots. You can also use the folding flap as a stand for your S23. UAG Civilian for Samsung Galaxy S23 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Olive Drab, Black You don't need to fatten up your easy-to-use baby S23 just to achieve high levels of drop protection. UAG's sleek Civilian case is so slim, it doesn't interfere with the phone's wireless charging capability. Happily, you still get raised bezels all around and up to 20ft drop protection. Caseborne V by ArmadilloTek for Samsung Galaxy S23 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black, Orange, Purple The Caseborne V gives you something none of the other rugged Samsung Galaxy S23 covers offer: a lifetime warranty. Yes, the case maker is so confident in its absolute rock-solid defenses that you get an amazing warranty on this heavy-duty cover. The Caseborne V also includes a kickstand on the back. (opens in new tab) OtterBox Defender Series Pro for Galaxy S23 $65 at OtterBox (opens in new tab) Colors: Six dual-toned options OtterBox is a brand that needs no introduction. The Defender Series Pro for the Galaxy S23 is the grandfather of all heavy-duty covers, maintaining the company's tried-and-tested formula. You get this chunky durable case in six funky colorways. It has an antimicrobial coating that kills germs and a belt holster that doubles as a stand. Spigen Tough Armor for Samsung Galaxy S23 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Gunmetal, Abyss Green, Black Spigen's Tough Armor is a basic heavy-duty case for the Samsung Galaxy S23. It doesn't come in many fancy hues, but the three dark variants available are likely to please most people. This rugged case has military-level durability and a neat little kickstand on the back.

Mess around with these rugged S23 cases

Heavy-duty covers provide wonderful levels of protection, but they don't usually look as nice as the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases. Fortunately, a lot of brands have been paying attention and you do have a variety of fun-loving rugged covers for the S23. They aren't always cheap, but their durable nature makes them worthwhile investments.

The Poetic Neon series case is the best option for the Galaxy S23 if you don't want to bulk it up. While the Neon case doesn't have bonus features such as a kickstand or a wallet attachment, it can survive falls from as high as 20ft and it has super grippy sides. On top of that, its compact body makes it convenient to slip it into pockets or use a car phone holder. You don't have to worry about wireless charging with the cover on either. The edges all jut out to protect the ports and the display in case you end up dropping your phone.

If you don't mind fattening up the petite little S23, there are even more rugged covers you can go for. The Caseborne V is a fantastic option since it has a kickstand on the back, a multi-layered defense system, and a lifetime warranty. Then there's the Vena vCommute Wallet Case which has military-grade durability and also has a secret wallet compartment on its rear side.