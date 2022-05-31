Best Google Pixel 6a chargers 2022

The budget-friendly Google Pixel 6a is almost upon us. Prepare yourself for the Pixel 6a's arrival by grabbing all the necessary accessories beforehand. Since the new A-series Pixel won't come with a charger in the box, that's the first thing you want to pick up. It's a good idea to get something with plenty of ports, loads of power, and the PPS profile so you get the 18W charging speed and then some, to juice up other devices like your Pixel Buds or Chromebook on the side.

Gotta charge em' all!

How to choose the right Pixel 6a charger

What you need to bear in mind is that the Google Pixel 6a supports an 18W wired charging speed. Like all Pixels, you won't get this wired charging speed through all chargers. Make sure that whatever you get supports the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) profile. All our picks in this collection include this profile, making them the best chargers for your Pixel 6a.

For budget shoppers who need to get the job done, our best pick is the crowd-pleasing Anker Nano Pro 20W charger. It supports PIQ 3.0 and has a smart heat and efficiency management system built in called ActiveShield. On the superficial side of things, there are several soft shades to choose from, which is something most bands don't offer.

If you plan on charging plenty of electronics with one charger, the UGREEN 65W Multiport USB-C Charger and the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 65W are both top-notch USB-C chargers. You'll get PPS, PD, QC, and all those fancy charging technologies in both products. The UGREEN is more portable, whereas the Anker is suitable for desktop use. So, make your selection depending on where you plan on charging your Pixel 6a and how often.

On-the-go Pixel 6a chargers vary depending on usage. If you're on the hunt for a car charger, we highly recommend the Baseus 160W USB-C Car Charger. Baseus has confirmed that this four-port car charger has the PPS charging profile needed to fast charge Google's Pixels. Plus, that amount of power is enough to top up your Pixel 6a, a Chromebook, and one more device.

Once you're done shopping for a great Pixel 6a charger, why not grab a stellar phone case for your Pixel 6a? And don't forget that these awesome charging solutions require an equally awesome USB Type-C cable to refill your Pixel 6a's meager 4,410mAh battery.