Best cases for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Motorola's phones remain lucrative in the mid-range segment. Its diverse Moto G lineup offers several different permutations of specifications for almost every consumer. Among those, the Moto G Stylus (2022) caters to users who want stylus input on their smartphone, without shelling a fortune on premium devices such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

But don't let its mid-range badging fool you, because you still pay $500 for the phone and its built-in stylus. If you have already invested in the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), getting a good case that keeps it secure is one of the top ways to ensure it lasts as long as the battery. Here are the best Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cases for you to check out.

Snug fit cases for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

OtterBox Commuter LITE for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Staff pick Get your phone to project your personality with the OtterBox Commuter LITE series case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). The case comes with a dual-layer shell comprising a hard outer shell and a soft inner hatch that helps absorb shocks when the phone drops. Despite the dual layers for protection, the case has a cohesive and chic design that should appeal to anyone looking not to drape their phone in dull colors. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Janmitta Shockproof Case with Magnetic Kickstand Protection on both sides Janmitta's heavy-duty case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) has a dual-layer design to endure potentially damaging falls or daily wear from usage. The materials used for the back also ensure you get a good grip while holding the phone, but for the ultimate grip, the case has an inbuilt ring holder that doubles as a kickstand. You also get a pack of two tempered glass screen protectors for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) with the case. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cresee Clear Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Crystal Clear Do you fancy clear cases for the protection they offer, without veiling the phone's original design? Then, the Cresee clear case is what you must get. It wraps the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) on all sides, while adding an extra cushion on the corners and around the cameras for a shielding effect in case of drops. The Cresee clear case is made of flexible TPU, which makes it easy to put and take off. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) PUJUE Shockproof Silicone Case Sturdy, yet soft If you desire a soft and handy case for your Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) without compromising durability, PUJUE's case is ideal. The case comes in two parts: the back, and the side bumpers made of silicone. The back case is coupled with a front glass protector and a rigid frame, so the complete package ensures protection for the entire phone and not just the back. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) NTZW Dual-Layer Anti-Slip Armor Caser Rugged protection Heavy-duty cases give you a chance to be carefree about how you handle your phone. Similarly, the NTZW case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) ensures that your phone is protected at all costs. Thanks to the dual-layer shielding on the back, including a layer of silicone reinforced by another plastic backing. The polycarbonate shell has a 3D pattern that ensures a greater grip. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tekcoo Secure Swivel Defender Case Clamp it anywhere If you cherish ease of carrying, the Tekcoo full-body case does a great job of attaching your phone to a belt or a bag's strap. The rugged housing makes it a suitable Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) case for anyone who stays outside most of the day. The rugged rear assembly is accompanied by a display cover on the front to ensure 360-degree protection for the smartphone. The belt holster also functions as a kickstand, allowing you to rest the phone on a flat surface in landscape mode. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) SUANPOT Flip Folio PU Leather Wallet Case Replaces your wallet SUANPOT Flip Folio case is a good option for anyone who prefers to carry just one thing. Its PU leather finish makes it look premium, while adding sufficient padding to prevent the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) from getting damaged from drops. Besides fitting the phone seamlessly, the case gets sleeves where you can keep your cards and cash. It comes in ten different color options with the same leather-esque finish. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) JAME Soft Protective Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Shed the bulk Rugged cases offer the ultimate protection for your phone, but also make it difficult to hold or comfortably use with a single hand. If you are searching for a case that protects your Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) without burdening it with the bulk, JAME's soft silicone case should be the one to choose. The back also features a finger ring flushed within the case, so it doesn't seem out of place. But despite its thin profile, the case offers plenty of coverage around the corners and edges. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) ONOLA Case for Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Striking strength ONOLA's cushiony soft case for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is designed to offer unrivaled protection. The company claims it can sustain more than 3500 drops from over 6.5 feet. A metal frame inside the outer rubber shell provides the backing needed for excellent durability, while raised lips around the edges prevent the display from cracking due to falls. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The right attention for your Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is a sensible option for anyone looking for a good balance between economy and productivity. Stylus support gives it an edge over other smartphones in the segment. Built with a plastic mid-frame and back, the Motorola mid-ranger is designed for toughness, but if you want to ensure the phone's longevity, keeping it safe inside a case is a good idea.

The article above lists some of the most useful cases for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). Of the many options, the OtterBox Commuter LITE is our top recommendation for anyone who wants an enjoyable experience without making the already massive smartphone even bigger.

Alternatively, suppose you have a history of being accident-prone. In that case, we recommend you choose between PUJUE or the ONOLA case for excellent durability. In contrast, you can go for the JAME soft case if you need a case that keeps the phone light and handy.